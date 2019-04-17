Karlie Kloss Wears Sexy Cutout Dress To Bravo Event: See More Stars In Revealing Gowns

Karlie Kloss looked red hot in a plunging cutout gown with sexy slits on the sides of the legs, for Bravo’s ‘Top Chef & Project Runway’ event in LA on April 16.

Karlie Kloss, 26, completely shocked us when she arrived on the carpet of Bravo’s Top Chef & Project Runway A Night Of Food And Fashion event on Tuesday, April 16 in Los Angeles. The supermodel arrived wearing a stunning, bright red Olivier Theyskens Fall 2019 dress that showed off all of the best assets of Karlie’s flawless figure. The long-sleeve frock was skin tight and featured a plunging v-neckline that showed off ample cleavage. Meanwhile, the sides of the dress were completely cutout showing off Karlie’s tiny waist, while the skirt flowed into one short panel on the front, and two long panels on either side of her legs. The skirt panels were completely slit open from the tops of her thighs, highlighting Karlie’s insanely long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with slip-on black leather peep-toe mules and a bright red lip, while her hair was done down in a sleek side parted, straight bob.

While it’s very rare for Karlie to rock something as sexy as this red dress, when she does wear sexy outfits, she always wears them perfectly. Karlie is known for her crisp, classy style and the supermodel usually rocks very sophisticated ensembles. She can usually be spotted wearing a tailored suit, such as her outfit at the Lower Eastside Girls Club Spring Fling 2019 in New York City on April 10. She chose to wear a simple but flattering black suit featuring a baggy blazer, paired with high-waisted skinny leg trousers and a white graphic t-shirt tucked in, paired with super pointy-toed black leather pumps. Most recently, in New York City on April 11, Karlie opted to wear a gorgeous white blazer wrap midi dress with satin lapels, and a thick belt cinching in her tiny waist, while a pair of black pointy-toed Gianvito Rossi Gianvito Satin Pumps accentuated her long, lean legs, and she topped her look off with a small black Mark Cross Grace Box Bag.

Cutouts are not a new trend, as they have actually been popular on red carpets and events for years. However, each season, some of our fave stars manage to surprise us with a cool new take on the sexy trend. While some celebs choose to rock subtle cutouts, there are stars like Kim Kardashian, 38, that take the look to whole new heights. Take her unbelievably sexy black Mugler cutout dress that she wore to the 5th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. The gown barely covered Kim’s breasts as just two little pieces of fabric concealed her nipples.

No matter what the event is, cutouts will always be one of the sexiest looks and Karlie absolutely slayed the trend when she wore this sexy red dress. To see all of the stars who have tried out the look, click through the gallery to see more.