Justin Bieber Finally Cuts His Hair & Fans Are Freaking Out: ‘This Is Not A Drill’ — See Makeover Pic

Justin Bieber hit the sweet spot between ‘buzzed head’ Biebs and ‘hair nearly as long as Hailey Baldwin’s.’ But the haircut isn’t the only change in Justin’s life, as his manager teased that ‘something is happening.’

Hailey Baldwin, 22, and Scooter Braun revealed Justin Bieber’s hair makeover to Instagram on April 17, and fans are loving the change of scenery. The 25-year-old heartthrob said bye-bye to his longer hair as he cropped the sides of his ‘do and opted for a tousled, almost spiky front. With his tie-dye shirt and tatted sleeve, JB looked like a punk rocker transported from the ’90s. His wife left a very loving message underneath the hair makeover post! “My love 😩😍😍,” she began. “You are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day.”

Fellow celebrities left just as positive remarks. “Awwwww,” model Ashley Graham commented, while Winnie Harlow and Ashley Benson left heart emojis. Meanwhile, Justin’s manager teased that an exciting project is on the horizon. “This guy! Something is happening. Love it,” Scooter wrote underneath his own post, as he borrowed the photo from Hailey. The picture was snapped in front of a green screen in a photo studio, which made fans freak out over the haircut and the possibility of new music. So far, fans know that Justin was enlisted for Lil Dicky’s new song and music video for “Earth Day,” which drops on April 18.

Before cutting his hair, Justin was most recently seen dancing at Weekend One of Coachella with Hailey and her best friend Kendall Jenner, 23. Justin wore a baseball cap, but his sideburns were noticeably longer over the weekend. The change was a pleasant surprise to fans. “JUSTIN BIEBER FINALLY CUT HIS HAIR THIS IS NOT A DRILL REMAIN CALM,” one fan tweeted, while another fan wrote, “Not only are we finally getting new justin music but he’s gonna SERVE HAIR and LOOKS in a music video after 726252 years im.” A third fan could barely process the news, writing, “THIS PIC KEPT COMING UP ON MY TL AND I KEPT SCROLLING PAST IT BECAUSE I DIDNT EVEN REALISE IT WAS JUSTIN CAUSE HIS HAIR HAS ACTUALLY BEEN DONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS IS THIS REAL LIFE.”

Justin shaved his head in Oct. 2018, and has been growing it out since. He rocked a mustache and long hair, a la young Brad Pitt, throughout the summer of 2018.