Jennifer Lopez Grabs A-Rod’s Butt After Giving Him Big Kiss On ‘Hustler’ Set — See Pic

Getting engaged has just made Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez even hotter for each other. She gave him a sexy butt squeeze while kissing him before going to work on her film ‘Hustlers.’

Lovebirds! Jennifer Lopez couldn’t keep her hands off fiance Alex Rodriguez as the two had a romantic lunch out in New York City before she headed back to work on her new film Hustlers. Even their goodbyes are sexy, as JLo, 49, planted a huge smooch on her guy and just couldn’t let go of him. She made sure to grab his behind before she got into an awaiting ride, giving his butt a squeeze with her left hand that showed off her massive 15 carat engagement ring from the former New York Yankees star.

The always fashionable pair were stylishly dressed, with Alex in a crisp navy suit, blue shirt and grey tie. Jennifer looked impeccable in a tight black long-sleeved dress with leopard print cuffs. She paired it with dark sunglasses, a black handbag and heels and looked all business. It’s a far cry from the sexy outfits she’s been wearing to play a strip club manager in Hustlers. After her hot goodbye with Alex she was off to Brooklyn to keep filming the movie.

Alex, 43, revealed on The Tonight Show on April 16 that it took him six months to work out his perfect marriage proposal to his lady. Alex said, “I planned it for about six months and it was on a beach in the Bahamas. I had the ring, but what was interesting is the three days prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged, was I rehearsed three days in a row.”

“I wanted the sunset to be perfect. I had my assistant with me. One time the sunset was at 6.27 p.m. The next day, 6.29 p.m. and then the third day it was raining. So, I came out at around 6.29 p.m. and it worked out well,” he went on to explain. As evidenced by the photos of his epic proposal, he absolutely nailed it when it came to the perfect setting to ask Jennifer to be his wife.