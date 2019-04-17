Jenelle Evans Struggling & In Pain After Surgery To Have Her Tubes Tied: ‘I’m Helpless’

After going under the knife to have her tubes tied, Jenelle Evans revealed she’s struggling to do basic chores. The ‘Teen Mom’ admitted she feels like she’s in a ‘helpless’ state.

“I’m still crippled y’all,” Jenelle Evans, 27, said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on April 17, days after undergoing a procedure to remove one of her ovaries. In the clip, the Teen Mom star and husband, David Eason, 27, were seen in a flower nursery (“Getting my tulips,” she said) but she was unable to really help with the shopping – or with helping unloading the truck. “I can’t lift more than 20 pounds for two weeks,” she said in a second video, “so I’m just sitting here while they’re getting the groceries. I feel helpless.”

After three carrying children – Ensley Eason, 2, Kaiser Orion Griffith, 4, and Jace Vahn Evans, 9, — Jenelle is done with pregnancy, but she didn’t get her tubes tied just because she stopped wanting to have kids. “I decided to get this procedure because I had a really bad problem of irregular bleeding,” she told Us Weekly, “which lead to ultrasounds then lead to my OBGYN suggesting exploration surgery and tubes being tied. I knew I was happy with the number of kids I have now.”

Jenelle said that doctors discovered several internal issues during the operation and proceeded to remove her left ovary, numerous polyps, and cysts. “I would have never known about any of this unless I had this procedure done,” she told Us Weekly. “In the long run, it was the best decision for my health and gave me a lot of answers to many problems I was experiencing.”

The Teen Mom star’s husband was “by her side” during the procedure, according to Us Weekly. On April 12, she posted a video to her Instagram Story of her watching TV in her dark hospital room. “My night,” she wrote. “Hate being here ALONE.” The next day, David posted a video to his IG Story of a pot of creamy pasta sauce. “For my babe! She don’t feel good!” (h/t E! News) On April 13, David shared a picture of Jenelle in a wheelchair with a surfboard in her lap. “Got my babe a get well soon gift to encourage her to get back on her feet! It sucks you had to go through this but at least we got some answers and you should be all better in no time! I love you so much!”