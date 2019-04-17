Ciara Teases ‘Fire’ Collab With Nicki Minaj On ‘WWHL’ — I’m ‘Down To Rock’ With My Girl

Someone get Nicki Minaj on the phone stat! Ciara just said she’d be so ‘down’ for a collab with the rapper & we need this to happen.

In a new interview with Andy Cohen, 50, on WWHL, Ciara, 33, teased the possibility of new music with Nicki Minaj & said she’s totally ‘down’ to hit the studio. Could an epic summer collab be coming? “You know I love Nicki. There’s no plans right now but I’m always down to rock with my girl. She’s a rockstar. She knows how to really come in and make a track super fire. I’m always down,” the singer said. Ok, if this happens, it will be a sure-fire BOP.

Fans may remember that Nicki laid down a verse on Ciara’s 2013 smash “I’m out.” The two ladies proved to be the ultimate duo in their joint video, looking like total queens in all-white ensembles. The two stars worked so well together on the track that it’s hard to believe another collab hasn’t happened sooner!

Meanwhile, Ciara is completely slaying the solo game. Her latest single, “Thinkin Bout You,” is an uber catchy track that’s nearly impossible not to dance to. The singer dropped the upbeat song on March 29 and then followed it up with a gorgeous acoustic rendition. The video for the track shows Ciara in a bathtub jamming out to her own track and it’s a WHOLE mood. The best part? There’s more to come. The singer will release her full album on May 10 via her own record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment.

With Ciara whipping out hit after hit, here’s to hoping Nicki will hop on the next one! Cross your fingers, y’all. For now, catch her revealing new interview with Andy above.