Beyonce Surprises Fans With Live ‘Homecoming’ Album Ft. Blue Ivy Singing & Beyhive Goes Nuts

Yep, Beyonce just did THAT! On the same day her ‘Homecoming’ doc debuted on Netflix, she also released an entire LIVE album of her Coachella performance — and Blue Ivy even sings on it!

It looks like Blue Ivy Carter, 7, is following in her famous parents, Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s, footsteps and developing a love for entertaining! We’ve already seen her personality shine at award shows and in the crowd at her parents’ concerts, and now, she’s showing off her singing skills. Bey dropped a surprise live album, Homecoming, to go with her Netflix documentary of the same name, on April 17, and it features a Blue Ivy rendition of “Lift Every Voice & Sing.” “Lift Every Voice & Sing” is also known as the ‘black National Anthem,’ and Beyonce included it in her Coachella 2018 setlist, as the entire set was meant to celebrate black culture.

Since Homecoming: The Live Album is a rundown of Beyonce’s entire Coachella performance, the album included Bey’s rendition of the song, as well, but toward the end of the record, we also got Blue’s version. After she sings, Bey can be heard cheering and congratulating her, and Blue is so excited, she gushes, “I want to do that again! It feels good!” To that, Beyonce replies, “Oh, you wanna do it again? Your like mommy, huh!?” Blue sounds absolutely adorable while singing the track, and she definitely seems to have the showbiz itch!

Beyonce’s 2018 Coachella performance was quite historic, as she was the first black woman to ever headline the festival. To mark the importance of that milestone, Beyonce made it a point to bring as much black culture as possible to her set, including a tribute to historically black colleges and universities. Beyonce had also given birth to twins just ten months before the performance, and worked harder than ever to bounce back and be ready for the show.

The Homecoming documentary follows Bey’s journey as she prepared the historic performance, and showcased the hours of hard work she put into making it just right. Her husband, JAY-Z, and former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, are also featured in the doc and on the live album.