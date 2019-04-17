Alex Rodriguez Admits It Took Him 6 Months To Plan J.Lo Proposal Because It Had To Be ‘Perfect’

Forget Babe Ruth. When Alex Rodriguez calls his shot — as in this case, when he got down on one knee for Jennifer Lopez — he knocks it out of the park because he always makes sure the little details are ‘perfect.’

“I planned it for about six months,” Alex Rodriguez, 43, said when discussing how he proposed to Jennifer Lopez, 49, to Jimmy Fallon on the April 16 episode of The Tonight Show. “And it was on a beach in the Bahamans. I had the ring, but what was interesting is the three days prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged was I rehearsed three days in a row,” he said. Oh, A-Rod wasn’t just kneeling and proposing to no one – that would be ridiculous. No, the New York Yankees slugger had his assistant with him, a face that left Jimmy giggling.

“I wanted the sunset to be perfect,” Alex said, and he wasn’t kidding. During each of the rehearsals, A-Rod noted when the sun was setting. “One time the sunset was at 6:27, the next day 6:29 and then the third day it was raining. So, I kind of came out at around 6:29 and said, ‘this is the time I’m going to do it,’ it worked out well.” It certainly did, as she said yes!

Jimmy did rib A-Rod for wearing his 2009 World Series championship ring in the proposal – “it’s almost as big as the one you gave Jennifer” – but it’s safe to say that Alex hit a home run with the proposal. What makes it even more amazing is that Jennifer – who had been married three times before – admitted she was reluctant to walk down the aisle for the fourth time. [“I was] very wary after everything that I’ve been through,” she said during the April 2 episode of Morning Mashup on SiriusXM Hits 1. “I was like, ‘I don’t know, maybe yes, maybe no. I really love him, I like him.’ Everything just seemed almost too perfect too soon — so it almost made me a little like, ‘Hey, wait, what’s happening here?”

“When it happened, I think it was the right time,” she added. Since Alex proposed on March 9, things haven’t been completely perfect, though. MLB icon Jose Canseco once again accused A-Rod of cheating on J.Lo with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. While Jennifer initially stayed silent after these allegations, she went on The Breakfast Club on April 10 to say, “I know what the truth is.” J.Lo shutting down the allegations meant a lot to A-Rod, because, as an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, while they both knew the rumors were “absolutely ridiculous,” it was “nice to hear [J.Lo] publicly put them to rest.”