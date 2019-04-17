Abby Lee Miller Reveals Scar & Shaved Head 1 Yr. After Spinal Surgery That Left Her Unable To Walk

The ‘Dance Moms’ reality television star wrote a vulnerable Instagram caption on April 17 about the one-year anniversary of her spinal surgery.

Abby Lee Miller, 52, shared an intimate photo of herself shirtless on Instagram on April 17, showing her scar from spinal surgery and shaved head. The Dance Moms star recognized in her caption that it has been one year since her spinal surgery, and that the tumor she had was due to Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I endured ten rounds of chemo therapy (each lasting 6 days with 4/ 24hr bags pumping poison into my body ending with a spinal tap in 3 spots, plus another shot of Chemo into my tailbone area up the spinal cord around my brain cavity) Ten times,” Abby emphasized. “Another spine surgery was needed & I have one more still to go. I struggled thru months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl, and maybe with a miracle someday I’ll walk. Why didn’t the ER Doctors on duty do their jobs?”

Abby was unhappy with her care and how she was treated as a patient. “I came in twice with the same symptoms? Why didn’t somebody listen to me, the patient,” Abby questioned. “I finally found the right team, that’s why I lived to tell my story, I have a lot to say! Thank you to all wonderful top notch professionals who continue to help me heal. For those who missed it, misdiagnosed me, and the so called Federal ‘Doctor’ who took me off medication cold turkey and the other ER ‘Doctor Hollywood’ who told me to go home and take it easy for 10 days – STOP practicing! Please 🙏🏻”

Prior to Abby’s Instagram post, she was seen celebrating former Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa for her Sweet 16 birthday party (the star turns 16 on May 19) at the W Hotel Hollywood on April 9. Abby graced the party’s pink carpet on a wheelchair, rocking her evergreen black outfit and a gift for Jojo on her lap. We’re glad to see Abby fight back and survive her continued health battles – and we’ll be sure to see more of her on Dance Moms: Resurrection in June on Lifetime.