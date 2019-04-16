Wendy Williams Gives Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter 48 Hours To Move Out Of Their House

Wendy Williams wants to move on with her life ASAP now that she’s filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter, and one of the ways she’s doing so is by making sure he’s out of their home by the end of the week.

Wendy Williams, 54, has finally called it quits on her marriage to her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter, 46, after reports that he was unfaithful and even had a baby with a mistress, and now that the divorce filing is done, she wants him out of their house within 48 hours. “It seems to Wendy that Kevin has already moved on with his new family, and this month has been challenging and heartbreaking for Wendy,” a source close to the talk show host EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She did indeed give him 48 hours to move out of their house, but she feels that he has been checked out for a long time.”

Although Wendy is surely upset about the demise of her marriage, she’s not looking to make it worse than it already is, but making Kevin move out is something she feels she needs to do to have a clean slate. One of the things she doesn’t plan on doing, though, is starting trouble with Kevin’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, 34, who gave birth to a baby girl believed to be his in Mar. “Wendy would never confront Kevin’s other woman, that hasn’t happened and it is not going to happen,” the source continued. “Wendy confronting Kevin on his infidelity took all of her strength and courage. She has been crying a lot over the split but is coming away from the entire relationship a stronger, more independent woman that she feels her fans will be proud of. She is determined to prevail and not let Kevin break her.”

In addition to filing for divorce and kicking Kevin out of the house, it seems Wendy’s next step in moving on is to fire her estranged husband from her professional life. Kevin has been Wendy’s longtime manager and the executive producer of her daytime talk show, and another source EXCLUSIVELY told us that all of that is about to change. “Wendy does not want to keep working with Kevin and no one on her show does either,” the source explained. “While he has not been fired yet, Wendy and her team are working on getting him out ASAP and hope for Kevin to be gone in a few days. They are trying to figure out how to get rid of him right now.”