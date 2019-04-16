Tom Brady More ‘Driven’ Than Ever To Win Another Super Bowl After Tiger Woods’ Master’s Win

Tom Brady isn’t satisfied with being the winningest Super Bowl player of all time. After watching Tiger Woods’ epic career comeback at the Masters, Tom wants a seventh Super Bowl victory.

There’s no question that Tom Brady is one of the most competitive players to ever compete in the NFL. On April 16 he celebrated the anniversary of entering the league with a social media post that read “19 years ago today the @patriots took a chance on the guy in this photo: Me (199) 😂. Thank you to EVERYONE who’s helped me to prove them right! ” The quarterback has gone on to become the winningest player in Super Bowl history when at age 41 he led the New England Patriots to victory over the L.A. Rams in February, getting his sixth SB ring. Now he’s hungry for number seven after watching golfer Tiger Woods make an epic comeback at age 43 by winning the 2019 Masters, as he hadn’t won a major since 2008’s U.S. Open.

“Today is an amazing anniversary that Tom Brady will never forget. It is the constant reminder that you can always prove anyone wrong. Nobody wanted him in the NFL draft and then the Patriots selected him with the 199th pick. He looks back at the picture of his NFL combine to reinvigorate his drive to always be better and prove people wrong who had no hope for him and now add what Tiger Woods did this past weekend,” a source close to Tom tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“That is yet another driving force for Tom. Tiger is 43-years-old and was left for dead by critics and fans and he won The Masters. Both are significant reminders that even winning often that you can always win even more when people think you can’t do it. Tom always feels he has something to prove and he is ready to start the season again and get his seventh ring and nothing is going to take him off that drive. Things like today and Tiger are only going to enhance his drive,” our insider adds.

19 years ago today the @patriots took a chance on the guy in this photo: Me (199) 😂. Thank you to EVERYONE who’s helped me to prove them right! Also, did they stop taking these photos after mine?? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qxBoCc0F1H — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 16, 2019

Congrats Tiger! What a performance.. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

Tom was cheering on Tiger via Twitter as he was tweeting throughout the final day of the Masters. Even though the golfer had an 11 year dry spell, he got his 15th win at a major with his victory which made the QB joke about how he could get to that many titles. When Tom won his sixth Super Bowl in February, after the game he kept telling reports how he had just wanted “one more win” at the event to make him the most victorious player in the sport. He was so relieved to get the W that put him on top. But with some major inspo from Tiger, he wants to bring home a seventh ring at age 42!