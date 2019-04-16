T.I. & Tiny See How Well They Know Each Other After 18 Yrs. Together In ‘Re-Newlywed Game’

T.I. and Tiny’s near two-decade romance was put to the test on ‘Strahan and Sara’ when they played ‘The Re-Newlywed Game’ on April 15! See how well these two know each other in this hilarious clip.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, and T.I., 38, have been together for 18 years and it showed after they aced “The Re-Newlywed Game” on Strahan and Sara, April 15! Tiny and Tip were the special guests of the 1 PM hour — to promote season 2 of VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle — where they proved why their relationship has survived nearly two decades. The game opened with Tip having to answer the two-part question: “Where would Tiny say your first date was, and how did it go?”

Tip joked that the date must have been “phenomenal” since he was there, before he guessed the correct answer. — The “$3 Cafe.” Tiny also wrote on her answer card that the date “was good.” Next up, it was Tiny’s turn to answer, “What would Tip say is his favorite meal that you make?” With a cute smile, Tiny said, “Baked spaghetti, maybe?”, to which Tip revealed on his card, “Veggie baked spaghetti.” At that point in the game, the couple was two for two without hesitation.

The next question spiced things up a bit. “T.I.,” Sara Haines said, asking, “What would Tiny say is your most annoying habit? Just one!” This is where Tip ruined their winning streak. “I don’t know, probably picked my nose,” he replied. Tiny was visibly (and playfully) disappointed because her answer card read: “His attitude when I do’t answer the phone”. Tip knew he messed when admitted, “Well, then there’s that.”

The final question in the game was for Tiny, who was asked, “What would Tip say is your most repeated phrase?” She admitted that the question was a harder one for her, before she looked over at Tip for help. But, he couldn’t tell her for cheating purposes. “Why would I say that? Or, why would I do that?”, she guessed. But, the couple’s losing streak continued, as Tip revealed his answer: “On God!”

When Tiny saw the card, she yelled, “Ah, dang! I was just going to say that!” But, the couple received host, Michael Strahan‘s blessing, despite their missed answers. “As the host of a game show, you two qualify to move back into together,” he told the couple, adding, “You fit the profile. With the power invested in me, with no authority, I grant that!”

Ahead of their visit to Strahan and Sara, Tiny visited the HollywoodLife offices in New York City on April 12, where she opened up about her relationship with Tip. The singer revealed that they are indeed living together again, after their marriage suffered a few rough patches. “I mean, you know, we have our trying times. So, you gotta find ways to reinvent things to make it hot, to keep it going, you know — and just to get through all the turmoil that life brings you,” she explained, adding that their relationship is a “work in progress.”

“I won’t say that it’s perfect, you know, nothing’s perfect. It’s been better and we love each other. We’ll never stop loving each other,” Tiny explained. “I think the thing that keeps us coming back to each other is just that we have a love for each other that is like, abnormal. And, a lot of people don’t understand and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, this, this and that’, but, no one’s ever loved me like this man. He’s my protector, he’s my provider. — I just call him, ‘the man of my dreams.’”

You can see more of the couple’s romance and a look inside their home and family life on T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle. The hit show returned for season 2 on Monday, April 15 at 9/8c on VH1, with new episodes airing every Monday.