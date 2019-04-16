‘Vanderpump Rules’: Stassi Schroeder Wishes Billie Lee Would ‘Just Leave’ The Show — She’s ‘Ridiculous’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Stassi Schroeder gave an interview to ‘The Jenny McCarthy Show’ on SiriusXM on Apr. 16 and fearlessly opened up about how she’s not a fan of the new people on the show.

Stassi Schroeder, 30, admitted she wishes Billie Lee, 35, and all the new people on Vanderpump Rules would “just leave” the show on Apr. 16. The reality star spilled the beans on her harsh feelings in an interview with Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM show The Jenny McCarthy Show, and it was quite the confession! After Stassi touched upon the fact that she’s an original cast member of the show, which premiered in 2013, she further explained her thoughts. “I don’t really feel like any of the original cast members have to prove themselves,” she said in the interview. “We’re all such great friends and we have this history and we’re like family and we started this together and we’re so ride or die with being honest and making a great show. I don’t actually feel that bad for new people cause like I wish they would just leave.”

In addition to speaking out about the show’s new people as a group, Stassi went on to admit she thinks Billie is the worst one when it comes to doing what she can to try and be a star on the show. “The things she tries to fight about, I’m like, it’s ridiculous, I’m literally like, ‘you don’t even go here!’, that’s what it feels like,” she said about Billie. Stassi elaborated further by pointing out that she thinks Billie’s unkindness is what makes her an outsider on the show. “It’s not that she doesn’t fit, if she tried to fit she would, if she was actually nice and kind and friendly to us, I think she would,” she explained. “But to just expect to be invited to every little thing we do when we don’t know you, and then pitch a fit, when you’re not acting like we’ve been friends for years…you just met us, so no, you’re not coming to my little, like, four girl wine night. You have to earn it.”

Stassi’s issues with Billie may have been going on for a while now. In Nov., Billie insinuated feeling like an outsider when she talked about Lisa Vanderpump tragically losing her brother, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “When I do see her, I give her hugs because I know what it feels like to be the outcast and not everyone loving and accepting of you no matter what you’re doing in life,” she told us. Now that Stassi has put her feelings out there, it will be interesting to see if Billie has anything to say in response. We’ll be on the lookout!