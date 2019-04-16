Sophie Turner has bravely opened up about the depression she suffered after being cyber bullied for how she looked on ‘Game of Thrones.’ She even says she thought about suicide as a teen.

Sophie Turner was just a young teen when she rocketed to fame as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones in 2011. As a result she went through puberty before viewers eyes and as a result was thrown into a deep depression over cyber bullying. The 23-year-old told Dr. Phil McGraw on his Apr. 16 podcast that, “Everything was incredible and it only started to go downhill I think when I started to hit puberty. Really puberty at 17 and my metabolism was like slowing down massively and I was gaining weight and there was the social media scrutiny and everything and that’s kind of when it (depression) hit me.”

She says people online would taunt her that “Sansa’s getting fat” or “Sansa needs to lose 10 pounds.” Because of her body changes, she also suffered skin breakouts that trolls would mock. As result, “I would just believe it. I would say, ‘Yeah, I am spotty. I am fat. I am a bad actress.’ I would just believe it. I would get [the costume department] to tighten my corset a lot. I just got very, very self-conscious.”

“It’s weird. I say I wasn’t very depressed when I was younger, but I used to think about suicide a lot when I was younger. I don’t know why though,” the actress explained. “Maybe it’s just a weird fascination I used to have, but yeah, I used to think about it. I don’t think I ever would have gone through with it. I don’t know.”

Things got so bad that when Sophie wasn’t shooting the show, she was a shut-in. “I was withdrawn. I had no motivation to do anything or go out. Even with my best friends I wouldn’t want to see them ot go out to eat with them I would cry and cry and cry over having to get changed and put on clothes and like ‘I can’t do this, I can’t go outside. I can’t,'” she heartbreakingly revealed. “I’ve suffered with my depression for five or six years now. The biggest challenge for me is getting out of bed and getting out of the house. Learning to love yourself is the biggest challenge,” she admitted.

Thankfully Sophie sought help and having the love of fiance Joe Jonas, 29, has meant the world to her. “I’ve been doing therapy, I’m on medication and I love myself now, or at least more than I used to. I’m with someone now who makes me realize that I do have some redeeming qualities I suppose. When someone tells you they love you everyday you think about why that is and I think that makes you love yourself more.”