Rihanna Looks Unrecognizable On ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’ Cover In Bold Rainbow Makeup

Rihanna looks drop-dead-gorgeous on the May cover of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR,’ as she rocks bold rainbow makeup and a funky feathered dress.

Rihanna, 31, is constantly surprising all of us when it comes to beauty and fashion, and the singer shocked us once again with her latest cover for the May issue of Harper’s BAZAAR. The beauty mogul’s face takes up the entire cover of the magazine, as she rocks bold rainbow eyeshadow and metallic green lips, considering this month’s cover is titled, The Beauty Issue. Rihanna’s eyebrows are completely painted over with shades of neon blue, while above her brows, lines of neon green and purple are painted on top. As for her actual eyelids, a glossy neon orange covered the lids and around the eye, while a hot pink shadow was painted under her eyes and on her temples. A neon yellow eyeliner and extra long bright red lashes completed her eye makeup. Meanwhile, her lips were painted a deep metallic forest green, while she wears a rainbow feathered dress that encompasses her face.

Throughout the shoot, Rihanna looks stunning in a slew of different looks that completely coincide with Rihanna’s quirky personal style. One photo sees Rihanna channeling Alice in Wonderland as she dons a gorgeous powder blue Chanel Haute Couture dress with a plunging neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves. The sides of the sleeves were completely covered in floral embellishments and gems, while the low-cut neck showed ample cleavage. The bodice was cinched in as the skirt of the dross flowed out into a poofy skirt with pockets, showing off another panel of the floral embellishments and gems. She paired the dress with black pointy toed Chanel booties and a teased, high messy ponytail with floral accessories in it, also by Chanel.

For the cover, as well as other photos throughout the shoot, Rihanna rocked a boisterous, rainbow feathered Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano jumpsuit with metallic and sparkle accents to match her bold makeup look. Some of our other favorite looks from RiRi in the shoot include her fabulous deep purple Valentino gown, her rainbow fringe and tassel Givenchy Haute Couture jacket with the matching dress, and her skintight, sequin bedazzled Dior Haute Couture jumpsuit, blouse, cap, veil, socks, and shoes. While we love all of Rihanna’s outrageously chic outfits for the shoot, it was definitely all of her glam that stole the show. Aside from her neon makeup on the cover, some of our other fave looks include Rihanna pictured with white frosted lashes paired with a glossy eyeshadow. In one flawless photo, Rihanna is rocking a purple Valentino gown while her eyes are covered in hot pink, metallic eyeshadow, paired with neon yellow eyeliner on her water line, and glitter accented lashes.

Gushing about Rihanna as the cover star, Glenda Bailey, Editor in Chief of Harper’s BAZAAR, shared in her Editor’s Letter, “The incredible feat of design that is couture fashion calls for an equally impressive person to wear it. Our cover star, Rihanna, is fully up to the task. The multitalented artist, entertainer, and entrepreneur wears museum-worthy masterpieces ranging from rainbow Givenchy to embellished Chanel with a confident ease.” The May 2019 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR will hit newsstands April 23.