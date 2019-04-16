Rihanna Goes Makeup-Free In Neon Green Shirt While In NYC — See Her Fresh-Faced Look

Rihanna looked super casual and fresh-faced when she was out and about in NYC on Monday night, completely makeup-free, in a button-down and a pair of skinny jeans.

After a long day working on a photoshoot, Rihanna, 31, was out and about in New York City on Monday night, April 15, when she opted to wear quite the casual ensemble and even went completely makeup-free. The singer is usually wearing funky outfits, but this time, she kept it casual in a pair of skin-tight Citizens of Humanity Rocket High Waist Crop Skinny Jeans in Small Talk, paired with a bright neon lime green, silky Comme des Garcons Jersey Bright Uneven Dyed Shirt. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of bright blue Nike x Off-White Air Jordan 1 Sneakers, two layered necklaces – one a gold choker and the other a diamond lariat, and a pair of round black sunglasses. While her outfit was a bit more tamed than her usual looks, we were totally surprised by her choice to go makeup-less and let her long black hair, dry naturally in effortless waves.

These past few days, RiRi is showing us a totally different side to her style and is choosing to wear more comfortable and relaxed looks. When she arrived in NYC on April 12, she donned a full two-piece black sweatsuit featuring a super oversized sweatshirt and baggy sweatpants, paired with white Nike Air Force One sneakers, black sunglasses, and a gorgeous blowout, accessorized with a Dior Oblique Canvas Book Tote. Aside from her recent casual looks, however, Rihanna celebrated her latest drop of Fenty Beauty in Soho, London on April 3, when she rocked a gorgeous yellow mini dress to the event. The satin frock featured buttons down the entire front, while the top buttons were left open, which let one sleeve stay on while the other fell off-the-shoulder, and showed off ample cleavage. She accessorized the dress with a matching yellow mini Medea Prima Short Tote suede purse and satin yellow pointy-toed pumps that laced up her ankles, as well as massive diamonds and yellow sunglasses.

This makeup-free look is a total 180 from the May cover of Harper’s BAZAAR that she just starred in on April 16. The singer is featured in The Beauty Issue, rocking a bunch of insanely bold makeup looks including her cover makeup which sees the star’s eyes covered in neon eyeshadow, with even her eyebrows painting a bright blue. Throughout the shoot, Rihanna rocks other beauty looks including, white frosted lashes, and hot pink eyeshadow with a bright yellow eyeliner, and topped off with glitter bedazzled lashes.

It has been such a busy past few months for the songstress who just launched her latest Sun Stalk’r Collection for her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Aside from her new cosmetics collection, she also just launched the Savage X Fenty April collection for her lingerie line. On April 1, she not only launched the lingerie collection, but she also starred in the sexy campaign wearing nothing but revealing bras and panties, as well as mesh, see-through two-piece pajama sets.