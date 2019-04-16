Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Belly Ring In Crop Top, Jeans & Pretty Plaid Duster — See Pics

Priyanka Chopra chose to show off a lot of skin when she stepped out in NYC on April 15 wearing a crop top that revealed her belly ring!

Priyanka Chopra, 36, has been showing off her fabulous style lately, in a slew of fashionable outfits and her latest look just might be our favorite, because it’s super relatable. The recently married actress was strolling around New York City on Monday, April 15, when she threw on a casual but chic ensemble. She donned a simple, crisp white, high-neck crop top which she paired with high-waisted, true blue skinny leg jeans. The outfit showed off a lot of her bare, toned belly, which, to our surprise, was decorated with a silver belly ring. On top of her outfit, she threw on a long oversized Bottega Veneta Wool Coat with a burnt orange plaid pattern. She topped the look off with a pair of tan leather snakeskin pointy toed booties, a quilted black leather purse, and a cool pair of round sunglasses. Not only do we love Priyanka’s outfit because she looks super chic, we love how relatable it is and how anybody can rock this easy spring look.

Lately, Priyanka’s outfits have been on point, thanks to her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, who also styles supermodel, Gigi Hadid, 23. Some of our favorite recent looks from Priyanka include the business chic ensemble she wore to the Women in the World Summit in NYC on Thursday, April 11. She opted for a gray tweed Ralph & Russo Fall 2017 Couture suit featuring an off-the-shoulder fitted flared top, paired with a matching, high-waisted mini skirt with a slit on the side. The best part about both the top and the skirt were the crystal buttons that decorated the look. Priyanka accessorized this fitted ensemble with Sergio Rossi clear studded pumps, Chopard jewels, a Fendi baguette and black Thierry Lasry Acidity 101 cat-eye sunglasses.

Aside from her Jackie O inspired outfit, Priyanka was also out in the city with friend, Mandy Kaling, 37, on Sunday, April 7. Priyanka opted to follow the spring blazer trend when she wore a $130 bright orange Mango Double Breasted Blazer, which she chose to leave unbuttoned with a high-neck white t-shirt underneath. She tucked the tee into a pair of super high-waisted, light wash cropped flare jeans, adding a pair of leopard print sock booties, red cat-eye sunglasses, and an oversized black leather tote bag.

Priyanka, who recently married Nick Jonas, 26, recently vacationed in Miami with her hubby and her outfits were just as fabulous there. She arrived in Miami on March 25, and from the moment she arrived, her vacation looks were flawless. From her pastel striped Montce bandeau with the matching maxi skirt, to her $385, mint green Ph5 Parlor Tank Dress which she paired with white, cat-eye Poppy Lissiman Coco Husk Sunglasses, a huge Versace Logo Canvas Tote, and a beach hat.