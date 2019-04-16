Lori Loughlin Hoping Her Lawyers ‘Pull Off A Miracle’ & Get Case Dismissed After Not Guilty Plea

Lori Loughlin expects nothing but a ‘good turnout’ as she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, fight against charges resulting from the college admissions scandal. She even has an ‘if all else fails,’ last resort type of plan.

Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, 54, and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 55, are still optimistic even after being handed a new charge for conspiracy to commit money laundering on April 9, in addition to facing one count for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest-services mail and wire fraud. “Lori and Mossimo are depending on their lawyers to pull off a miracle and get them out of this mess,” a source close to Lori EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “They are spending a lot of money assembling the best legal defense team. Lori feels the only way to clear her and her family’s name is by fighting these charges. She is doing this to help clear her daughters’ names.” Loughlin and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella, 20, “designated as recruits to the USC crew team recruits” which led to their admission into the university, according to court documents. Neither daughter was a rower.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to their two conspiracy charges in a Boston federal court on April 15, and they believe it was the best decision. “Lori feels confident that her lawyers will find some loophole or some mistake made by the authorities, some way to get them their case dismissed and out of this mess,” our source continues. “Lori feels that if they are forced into a trial, her lawyers are clever enough to convince a judge and jury that she is no criminal. Lori is determined to clear her family’s name and get out of this mess she created.”

The former Hallmark star isn’t expecting this legal battle to come to an end soon, however. “Lori and Mossimo are looking for a Hail Mary when it comes to their case and fighting it will buy them some time to have their lawyers figure something out to get them out of it all. It’s an uphill battle for sure, but they are confident after speaking with their team that they will win. And if all else fails, they can still do the whole appeal process,” our source reveals. “They trust their lawyers and how they are going to approach things and expect to get off with little to no repercussions. This is going to be long-winded at best and they are both in for the whole ride and expect only a good turnout.”

At the end of the day, Loughlin and her husband have one goal. “To clear their name is the only thing on their minds and are very much confident that will be the case when it’s all said and done,” our source concludes.