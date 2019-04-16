Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Isabella Giannulli Deletes Her Instagram After Parents’ Not Guilty Plea

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s oldest daughter, Isabella, deleted her Instagram page on Apr. 16, after the couple pleaded ‘not guilty’ in the shocking college admissions cheating scandal case.

Lori Loughlin, 54, and Mossimo Giannulli‘s daughter, Isabella, 20, proved she wants to stay out of the spotlight on Apr. 16, when she deleted her Instagram account. The young socialite’s latest action seems to indicate she’s having a difficult time dealing with the public and their comments about her parents’ involvement in the headline-making college admissions cheating scandal. Since she was known to have been pretty active on the social media site before, the deletion has surely shocked many of her followers. Isabella’s younger sister, Olivia Jade, 19, still has her page up and running, though she hasn’t posted anything since before news of the scandal broke and arrests were made on Mar. 12, and she disabled comments on some of her last posts.

Isabella and Olivia have not spoken out about their parents or the case that’s captured national attention. After being accused of paying a total of $500,000 in “bribing” money to have both Isabella and Olivia designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever played the sport, the couple officially pleaded “not guilty” to the two charges, conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in the pending court case on Apr. 15. Their pleas mean they could face years of jail time if convicted.

The possible outcome in the case could be devastating for Isabella and Olivia, but the girls have been keeping a low profile and have only been seen out and about a few times since the scandal. The latest appearance was on Apr. 13, when they were both seen getting coffee in Brentwood, CA. They looked “noticeably thinner” but appeared to be in good spirits, an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Olivia arrived with her boyfriend Jackson [Guthy] and sister Isabella to Alfred Coffee in Brentwood on Saturday, April 13, with sunglasses on,” the eyewitness said. “Neither girl seemed sad or anything and if anything was bothering them, you couldn’t tell at all. They seemed chipper. Jackson was trying to make her laugh as she and her sister kept their sunglasses on. The trio arrived around noon and were in and out quickly ordering iced coffees. Isabella was FaceTiming someone.”

We’re not sure if Isabella’s latest Instagram move is permanent or temporary, but we’ll definitely be on the lookout as her parents’ court case continues.