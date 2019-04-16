Lisa Vanderpump Blocks Kyle Richards’ Phone Number After Massive ‘RHOBH’ Fight: ‘I Flushed’ Her Out Of My Life

One text from Kyle Richards infuriated Lisa Vanderpump so much, she opted to never ‘entertain a text from her again.’ LVP is also not laughing along with Kyle and her castmates after seeing all the ‘Goodbye Kyle’ posts.

Hope for Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards‘ friendship is growing smaller and smaller, as Kyle can’t even make a phone call to the restaurant entrepreneur anymore. LVP, 58, hit the “BLOCK” button on Kyle’s digits because of how her ex-friend handled the aftermath of their infamous fight that fully aired in the April 2 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “It seems extraordinary to me, that the very day KR [Kyle Richards] launched her attack in my kitchen, was also the day H.Res.401 passed, a resolution that we co-wrote with Congressman Alcee Hastings,” Lisa wrote in a new blog post for her website on April 16. The incredible achievement, which outlawed the dog and cat meat trade in all nations in Sept. 2018, was “glossed over,” Lisa claimed.

Instead, Kyle, 50, visited Lisa and husband Ken Todd’s Villa Rosa estate that day to persistently address rumors that LVP sold a PuppyGate story to RadarOnline, which gravely insulted the married couple and cost a 12-year friendship. “So after KR left, an hour later Ken, my good friend Elena and I went to the Polo Lounge just a short while after the emotional nuke… And there it was… KR, DK [Dorit Kemsley],TM [Teddi Mellencamp] huddled in a corner chewing the fat. I was disgusted and knew it was a well-orchestrated plan, that had been executed to perfection,” Lisa continued — but here’s what ultimately made the SUR owner pull the plug on her and Kyle’s text messages.

“And on it goes, the next day I received a text sending me a birthday greeting from KR, a hollow statement, it felt insincere to me – there were no flowers, no phone call, no messages of retraction – she knew I was reticent to celebrate my birthday this year so soon after a family tragedy, I was insulted that she chose to discard our friendship, as if it was insignificant,” the SUR owner wrote, referencing the death of her brother, Mark Vanderpump. She added, “And so, I declined to ever entertain a text from her again and I pressed the BLOCK button …Problem solved. She threw our relationship down the toilet and I flushed it!” But Lisa insisted that her former friend doesn’t care their relationship has been “flushed.”

“The fact that she clearly doesn’t mourn the loss of the friendship, is evident in the ‘Goodbye Kyle’ scenarios on her social media in which she mocks my husband,” Lisa continued, referring to Ken’s one-liner during the blowout fight that has since been impersonated by Kyle and multiple RHOBH castmates (and even Kris Jenner) — see the clip above for an example.