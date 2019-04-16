Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian: Being ‘Betrayed’ By Jordyn & Tristan Has Made Them Even Closer

Khloe Kardashian felt betrayed by Kylie Jenner’s best friend, but it caused the opposite of an awkward rift between the two sisters. Nearly two months after the scandal broke, Khloe is now so ‘touched’ by Kylie’s ‘loyalty.’

Kylie Jenner, 21, has not gone without a best friend after cutting ties with Jordyn Woods, 21, following the model’s confession to receiving a kiss from Tristan Thompson, 28, at a house party on Feb. 17. Instead, someone else has filled the makeup mogul’s “ride-or-die” position: her older sister and Tristan’s ex, Khloe Kardashian, 34. “Kylie has Khloe have formed an incredibly tight bond since Jordyn and Tristan betrayed them both, they have only grown closer since losing important people in their lives,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Family will always come first, it has to be that way.” And Khloe acknowledges how hard those priorities can be.

“Still, the loss has been real for Kylie and Khloe is very aware of that,” our insider continues, as Jordyn and Kylie were inseparable since middle school, had matching finger tattoos, and were even roommates in Kylie’s Calabasas estate. With Kylie leaving behind so many memories, Khloe is “incredibly grateful and touched that Kylie’s loyalty to her is strong, it means the world to her,” our source says. The fallout even brought them closer together than sharing similar due dates did!

“Khloe and Kylie were already so close because of going through pregnancy together, but they’re even closer now,” our source reveals. Khloe delivered her now one-year-old daughter with Tristan, True Thompson, on April 12, while Kylie welcomed her one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1. Now that they have survived pregnancies and alleged betrayals from their close confidantes, picking an allegiance has never been easier for either sister. “Khloe has stepped in to fill Jordyn’s spot as Kylie’s ride or die,” our source says, and their changed relationship perfectly serves one other, as our source explains, “It’s good for both of them to have each other. Kylie has been helping Khloe stay strong and positive through her breakup with Tristan, and Khloe is doing the same for Kylie as she navigates life without Jordyn.”

Given the awkward position Kylie was put in — should she defend her longtime BFF, or stick with the “family first” motto — Kylie seemingly picked a side when she filmed a Snapchat with Khloe shortly after news of Tristan’s shocking kiss broke. Kylie and Jordyn haven’t been seen together since February of 2019.