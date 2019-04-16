Kristin Cavallari Defends Jay Cutler Sucking Her Breasts To Unclog Milk Ducts: ‘You Cannot Judge’

While some fans were left gagging after hearing how Jay Cutler unclogged Kristin Cavallari’s milk ducts by ‘sucking,’ she says it’s just proof of how ‘good of a husband’ he is.

“I knew it was going to have a reaction,” Kristin Cavallari, 32, said to Extra when discussing the Very Cavallari promo about how Jay Cutler, 35, unclogged her milk ducts via sucking. “Obviously, I didn’t know to what extent. I get it. When we said it, I remember we were both like, ‘of course, I know they are going to use that’ and it’s gonna become a thing, but listen, if you’ve had clogged ducts before, you know how painful it can be. I mean, they can get infected, and so Jay was just saving my life, all right? He’s a good husband. Listen, he’s a really dedicated husband.”

“By the way,” she added, “since we talked about that, it’s incredibly common — I’ve had so many people come up to me and be like, ‘My husband had to do that, too.’ Like, unless you have been in that situation, you can’t judge, let me just tell you that.” The prom, for those who haven’t been exposed to this Very Cavallari–esque TMI, shows Kristin telling a bunch of friends that Jay unclogged her breast’s milk ducts by “sucking harder than he ever sucked.” Kristin’s unexpected revelation left jaws dropped, as it seems nothing is off-limits for the upcoming season Kristin’s reality show.

Except – there are a few places where Kristin draws the line. “Yeah, I’m putting my life out there, but we definitely…Jay and I have private things that are off limits. Certain things we just would never put out there,” she said, explaining why her kids – Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3, –aren’t on the show. “I just want them to make that decision when they’re old enough if they want their life plastered all over the place. They may want no part of it.”

“I think my biggest piece of advice is, you can’t lie on a reality show,” Kristin said when talking to E! News about Very Cavallari as well as her turn as the host of the upcoming Paradise Hotel revamp. The contestants are competing for $250,000 and more, and Kristin’s advice is to just be honest — or else! “I’m always blown away by people who go on these shows and lie, and then they cut to the clip of you lying last week. I mean, you just like…You can’t. There’s no hiding.”

Very Cavallari returns to E! on April 21 at 10 pm, while Paradise Hotel premieres May 9 on FOX.