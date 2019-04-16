Watch
Hollywood Life

Kristin Cavallari Defends Jay Cutler Sucking Her Breasts To Unclog Milk Ducts: ‘You Cannot Judge’

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Kristin Cavallari 'Michigan Avenue' Magazine cover photocall, Chicago, America - 09 Sep 2014 Former reality star and shoe designer Kristin Cavallari appeared at W Chicago Lakeshore hotel to celebrate her appearance on the cover of Michigan Avenue Magazine. Cavallari's husband Chicago Bears player Jay Cutler was also on hand.
EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Cavallari has a blast at the happiest place on earth with her husband Jay Cutler and her three kids. Kristin and her husband were seen riding many of the park's rides in fantasyland including Dumbo, the Teacups, Alice in Wonderland, and the storybook canals. Kristin seemed a little bored at times but kept her hands full as she walked around the park with her family. They were even seen stopping by the Star Wars Launch Bay where they posed for pictures. 14 Mar 2019 Pictured: Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Camden Cutler, Taylor Cutler, Jaxon Cutler. Photo credit: Marksman/Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA380806_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Little James by Kristin Cavallari Pop-up Event, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Mar 2019
Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) talks with his wife Kristin Cavallari and his sons Jaxon Wyatt, left, Camden Jack Cutler before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Chicago Jaguars Bears Football, Chicago, USA - 16 Oct 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Sports Editor

While some fans were left gagging after hearing how Jay Cutler unclogged Kristin Cavallari’s milk ducts by ‘sucking,’ she says it’s just proof of how ‘good of a husband’ he is.

“I knew it was going to have a reaction,” Kristin Cavallari, 32, said to Extra when discussing the Very Cavallari promo about how Jay Cutler, 35, unclogged her milk ducts via sucking. “Obviously, I didn’t know to what extent. I get it. When we said it, I remember we were both like, ‘of course, I know they are going to use that’ and it’s gonna become a thing, but listen, if you’ve had clogged ducts before, you know how painful it can be. I mean, they can get infected, and so Jay was just saving my life, all right? He’s a good husband. Listen, he’s a really dedicated husband.”

“By the way,” she added, “since we talked about that, it’s incredibly common — I’ve had so many people come up to me and be like, ‘My husband had to do that, too.’ Like, unless you have been in that situation, you can’t judge, let me just tell you that.” The prom, for those who haven’t been exposed to this Very Cavallariesque TMI, shows Kristin telling a bunch of friends that Jay unclogged her breast’s milk ducts by “sucking harder than he ever sucked.” Kristin’s unexpected revelation left jaws dropped, as it seems nothing is off-limits for the upcoming season Kristin’s reality show.

Except – there are a few places where Kristin draws the line. “Yeah, I’m putting my life out there, but we definitely…Jay and I have private things that are off limits. Certain things we just would never put out there,” she said, explaining why her kids – Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3, –aren’t on the show. “I just want them to make that decision when they’re old enough if they want their life plastered all over the place. They may want no part of it.”

“I think my biggest piece of advice is, you can’t lie on a reality show,” Kristin said when talking to E! News about Very Cavallari as well as her turn as the host of the upcoming Paradise Hotel revamp. The contestants are competing for $250,000 and more, and Kristin’s advice is to just be honest — or else! “I’m always blown away by people who go on these shows and lie, and then they cut to the clip of you lying last week. I mean, you just like…You can’t. There’s no hiding.”

Very Cavallari returns to E! on April 21 at 10 pm, while Paradise Hotel premieres May 9 on FOX.