Kim Zolciak’s Husband Captures Sexy Photo Of Her Showering On Vacation

Kroy Biermann knows how to capture his wife, Kim Zolciak’s, hottest moments — and she has no shame in posting the pics on Instagram. This time, he caught her showering down in a see-through white bathing suit!

Kim Zolciak, 40, never needs to hire a professional photographer…because she has her husband, Kroy Biermann, to take her sexy photos! The Biermann family recently vacationed together, and Kim posted a throwback pic from the trip to her page on April 15. In the shot, she’s seen hosing herself down in an outdoor shower while wearing a plunging, white, one-piece bathing suit. The ensemble puts cleavage on full display, and even becomes a little see-through with the water hitting Kim’s chest directly. We’ve seen other pics of her in this swimsuit, but this is for sure the sexiest!

“Well-behaved women seldom make history,” she captioned the photo, along with the hilarious hashtag #GotMilk. She also made sure to give her hubby photo credit. The comments section was filled with messages from friends and fans raving over how amazing Kim looked. Even her daughter, Ariana Biermann, got in on it! “Oh hell u r beautiful voman [sic],” she wrote. Many also agreed that Kroy is an incredible photographer, with one fan gushing, “Wow Kroy really does take the best pics.”

The day before she posted this pic, Kim shared a behind-the-scenes vacation shot of Kroy squatting down to get a pic of Ariana. She captioned that picture, “This dad wears many [hats]. Photographer is one.” However, Kim added that, while Ariana “usually loves the photos he takes,” she and Brielle [Biermann] aren’t always fans. Clearly, he stepped up for the shower shot!

Throughout the Biermann family vacation, Kim posted a ton of photos to her page, which showed her striking poses in sexy bikinis, goofing around with her kids and more. It was definitely a fun-filled family trip!