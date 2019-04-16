Khloe Kardashian ‘Felt Awkward’ Around Tristan Thompson At True’s Birthday Party

True Thompson’s first birthday party turned out to be a roller coaster for mom Khloe Kardashian. She was relieved her baby’s father Tristan Thompson showed up but her emotions are still raw towards him.

Khloe Kardashian went all out with an over the top first birthday party for daughter True Thompson on April 14. The tot’s daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, made an appearance at the bash held at the 34-year-old’s Calabasas mansion but it made for an uncomfortable experience for the reality star. “Khloe had really mixed feelings when it came to Tristan showing up at True’s birthday party. Khloe was glad Tristan made an appearance for the sake of True, and she did her best to put on a happy face for the sake of True and her guests, but deep down she felt awkward in Tristan’s presence and wasn’t sure how to act around him” a Kardashian source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She was eased by the fact that True was in her arms all the time and she could put her focus on True for the majority of the party,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.The Cleveland Cavaliers star was seen briefly in one of Khloe’s Instagram stories videos from the party. The proud mom was talking to others while holding her daughter and Tristan’s hand reached out and held True’s head at one point. But Khloe didn’t even make eye contact with him and instead turned away to talk to a little girl about how the flavor of the birthday cake was marble.

“There are still so many raw emotions going through Khloe’s mind that if they were at a regular party and True wasn’t there then Khloe would have wanted to get out of there even faster. But since it was all for True it made it a little easier. There is still a learning curve of how Khloe will adapt to being in Tristan’s presence but this certainly was awkward that she thinks she handles the best she possibly could.” our insider continues.

Khloe dumped Tristan for good in February after he allegedly fooled around behind her back with sister Kylie Jenner‘s longtime bestie Jordyn Woods, 21. While the two are barely speaking nowadays, she has maintained that Tristian is still a “good dad.” In March a fan tweeted “@khloekardashian hunny keep raising your daughter the best way you know how. All she needs is her mom. You’re doing great. Keep ya head up.” The Good American jeans founder replied back “Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”