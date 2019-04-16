Wendy Williams Firing Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter From Her Show After Filing For Divorce

Wendy Williams is about to fire estranged hubby Kevin Hunter from his executive producer position on her talk show. No one on her staff wants to work with him and he’ll be gone in a few days.

Now that Wendy Williams is divorcing husband Kevin Hunter, she also needs to extricate him from her professional life. He’s her longtime manager and the executive producer of her daytime talk show, but his presence on set is no longer welcome. “Wendy does not want to keep working with Kevin and no one on her show does either. While he has not been fired yet, Wendy and her team are working on getting him out asap and hope for Kevin to be gone in a few days. They are trying to figure out how to get rid of him right now,” a source close to the daytime diva tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Wendy, 54, filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years on April 11. On her first show back since the news dropped, it seemed like a huge weight had been lifted off her shoulders. She even joked about it with her audience during her “Hot Topics” segment where she explained how living in a sober house made her completely re-evaluate her life.

“‘Their business is our business’ — that’s been our motto on the show. It’s been a ‘Hot Topics’ tradition since we previewed 11 years ago, and it’s so funny now because my business is your business!” she told her studio audience while laughing hysterically. “It’s kind of funny. It’s fair game, I get it! My business is your business.”

“You know I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I have planned for me and my son,” Wendy said of her future with Kevin Jr., 18, making it clear that her husband was not part of her new life. She told the audience she would be moving out of the sober house in a “few days” and that the experience had been “one of the best things that could have ever happened” to her.

Wendy continued “Addressing my sobriety and my addiction has really helped me sort out every compartment of my life. I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster. You’ll forget about my business any moment now, but, I commit that the motto of this show will always be, ‘Their business is our business.’”

Kevin, 46, released a statement on April 16 that read, “I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally. I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.” His alleged mistress Sharina Hudson, 34, gave birth to a baby girl March.