Katie Holmes Smiles Big As She Holds Hands With Jamie Foxx & Proves They’re Going Strong

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx looked happier than ever while holding hands during a stroll together in New York City on Apr. 16, totally debunking breakup rumors.

Katie Holmes, 40, and Jamie Foxx, 51, proved they’re still very much on as a couple when they were seen happily holding hands during a romantic walk in New York City! The good-looking duo couldn’t help but smile during the comfortable outing and they both dressed in casual and cozy attire that looked great on them. Katie chose to wear a gray pullover zip-up sweater with matching gray jogging pants while Jamie wore a black jacket over a black t-shirt and matching black jeans. Both stars wore sunglasses and Katie topped her look off with a blue and white baseball cap.

This most recent outing is just one of a few times Katie and Jamie have been seen holding hands on outings in the past month. On Apr. 8, they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles and they were joined by Jamie’s daughter, Corinne, 25. The trio enjoyed dinner and watched a movie together. The family outing definitely proved that Katie and Jamie’s relationship, which has been going on for six years, is as serious as they come.

Katie and Jamie’s strong romance had been in question since Feb. after Jamie told a crowd at Byron Allen‘s Oscars after-party that he was single, according to an eyewitness. We’re not sure if he was simply joking or if things with Katie were on the outs at the time, but either way, it’s great to know they’re still together and looking more in love than ever. Since they have been very private about their relationship over the years, their recent PDA-filled appearances seem to suggest they’re feeling more comfortable with showcasing their love to the world, and we’re glad to see it!