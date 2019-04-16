Kane Brown Calls Pregnant Wife Katelyn His ‘Best Friend’ & Reveals How They Make Time For Dates On The Road

Just before Kane & Katelyn Brown announced they were expecting their first child, Kane praised his wife in an interview with HL, calling her his ‘best friend.’

Six months after their fairytale wedding, country singer Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae are expecting their first child! Just three days before making the exciting announcement on Instagram, Kane gushed to HollywoodLife.com, with Katelyn by his side, about their romance on the road! “She used to not be able to come out with me on the road and now she’s out with me every day…she’s my best friend,” Kane said after giving a surprise performance at Tortuga Music Festival’s Nissan Village. “We’re surrounded by boys, so we don’t get many date nights, but we went to the beach yesterday, that was kind of a date.” He added that married life is definitely inspiring his new music, and we’re sure this baby on the way will also be a major source of inspo!

In an adorable Instagram post, Kane shared the sonogram of his future baby, writing, “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3. IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” So sweet! Katelyn Jae added to the excitement, sharing a video of the sonogram with the caption, “the coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited. @kanebrown_music I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel , & love with.”

The couple were both at Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, FL over the weekend, where Kane performed and helped Nissan present their new Versa 2020. “I always go back to Nissan because they taught me how to drive a stick…my mom’s car did. So I remember I drove it to Nashville for the first time when I needed to get to there. Nissan is family,” he said of the partnership. “I think the new Versa is awesome, and I think it’s really cool they have a new look for it.”