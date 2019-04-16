Felicity Huffman: Prosecutors Want Her To Get Prison Time In College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to her part in the college admissions cheating scandal but prosecutors still think she deserves prison time and they’re determined to do what they can to make sure she gets it.

Felicity Huffman, 56, let her guard down when she pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one felony charge of honest service mail fraud in the headline-making college admissions cheating scandal on Apr. 8, but it turns out prosecutors aren’t ready to let her off without prison time. The actress, who allegedly paid $15,000 to the fraudulent organization, Key Worldwide Foundation, to get a third party to correct the answers on her 18-year-old daughter Sofia Grace‘s SAT scores, released an apologetic statement with her plea, but she may still have to spend at least four to 10 months in prison for her actions, according to The New York Times.

In a plea agreement, prosecutors determined that Felicity’s illegal actions in the scandal correspond with a federal sentencing guideline of four to 10 months in prison, the outlet reported. They also said they would work on recommending she get the lower end of the prison time range as well as a fine of $20,000 and a supervised release of up to 12 months. The prosecutors’ suggestions for Felicity’s punishment are just that, suggestions, and a judge could give her a lighter or heavier sentencing than what they’ve determined depending on how the case proceeds. The plea agreement also says that Felicity “reserves the right to argue” that she should get zero to six months prison time instead.

Felicity, who is married to actor William H. Macy, 69, is one of 33 wealthy parents, including fellow actress Lori Loughlin, 54, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 55, charged in the college admissions cheating scandal, which has been called “Operation Varsity Blues”. Although the scandal only involved Felicity’s oldest daughter, Sofia, who is currently still in high school and had no knowledge of her mother’s doing, the Desperate Housewives star was allegedly thinking of doing the same thing with her other daughter, Georgia Grace, 17, but ultimately decided not to. Sofia scored 1420 on the SATs, which was 400 points higher than her PSAT score the year before.