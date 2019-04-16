‘RHOBH’: Denise Richards & Camille Grammer Fight & Throw F-Bombs In Heated Midseason Trailer

There’s more drama to Season 9 of ‘RHOBH’ than PuppyGate. Denise Richards and Camille Grammer’s heated confrontation even leaves Kyle Richards speechless.

Denise Richards, 48, has been a bystander in the PuppyGate mess that rocked Season 9’s earlier episodes in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, so it was quite a shock to hear Denise raise her voice in the midseason trailer released on April 16. The Wild Things star confronts Camille Grammer, 50, at a party towards the end of the preview, and things quickly turn nasty. “You know,” Denise tells Camille in the clip below, but her co-star quickly cuts her off: “No I don’t know, Denise, so back off!” Denise didn’t appreciate the suggestion. “No. You f***ing back off,” the actress snapped back, finger raised. The heated exchange leaves Kyle Richards‘ mouth hanging wide open as she watches on, but the source of the fight has yet to be revealed.

The drama is taking a new direction, especially since Denise has generally been neutral as a newcomer (she even attended Lisa Vanderpump’s birthday party in the April 9 episode). While the first half of RHOBH obsessively tracked the drama of Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy, Camille Grammer and Teddi Mellencamp’s roles in PuppyGate and the fallout of LVP and Kyle’s friendship, the midseason trailer highlights new tensions.

Dorit tells Camille to “f*** off” at one point, Erika Jayne leaves a dinner in anger, and Camille steps through the wreckage of her Malibu home, which the Woolsey Fire burned down in Nov. 2018. “It’s like some horror movie…I’ve got to get out of here,” the Bravo star says as she visits her damaged property.

Whether or not the drama is focused on Denise, her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 53, is proud of the actress for making the return to reality television. “Charlie has been nothing but supportive and proud of his ex-wife for deciding to sign on to RHOBH. The two are still really close after everything they’ve been through and though he doesn’t watch the show, he hears about it through Denise and the girls [daughter Sami, 15, and Lola, 13],” a source close to the Two and a Half Men star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. And Charlie’s not the only proud one! After Denise shared a clip of the new trailer to her Instagram, fans cheered on the Bravo rookie with comments like “Intense! Team Denise!💚” and “So happy you joined the cast!!!”