Christie Brinkley Offers To Help Wendy Williams With Her Divorce: ‘I Know A Phonebook Of Lawyers’

Wendy Williams might be going through a divorce, but she sure is in good spirits! Christie Brinkley, who’s been married and divorced 4 times, offered up her ‘phonebook’ of divorce lawyers to Wendy, while on her show, April 16!

Wendy Williams, 54, may be teaming up with Christie Brinkley, 65, for help with her divorce! The model offered to give the talk show host her list of lawyer recommendations while appearing on The Wendy Williams Show on April 16. Wendy served Kevin Hunter, 46, her husband of nearly 22 years, with divorce papers on April 11. The recent split was brought up when Wendy began asking Christie about her personal life.

“So you’ve, been married four times, and divorced four times?” Wendy asked, to which Christie confirmed, before she offered to help the host with her ongoing divorce. “Listen, if you need any help with lawyers, I can tell you, I have been through the entire phone book of lawyers!”, the model said. And, Wendy didn’t decline.

“Oh! I will whisper to you during the break. I have one, but I want to hear what you have to say,” Wendy replied with a smile. “Let me help you,” Christie urged once again. Wendy went on to ask Christie if she would ever want to get married again, which would mark the model’s fifth time tying the knot. But, she said, “No!”, although Christie would “love to fall in love again.”

And, while Christie expressed her disdain for another marriage, when Wendy added her two cents, she seemed to be torn about the subject. “Me neither!”, the talk show host admitted, adding, “I don’t know.”

It may be a bit early to weigh in on if Wendy will marry again, seeing as she just filed “irreconcilable differences” from Kevin Hunter on April 11. She served the executive producer of The Wendy Show with the legal docs while at the show’s New York studio. Wendy broke her silence about her divorce just one day before Christie appeared as a guest on the show, on April 15. The host seemed to be in great spirits when she laughed about how her personal life became a “Hot Topic” in the news.

“It’s so funny now because my business is your business!”, Wendy told her studio audience on Monday. “It’s kind of funny. It’s fair game, I get it! My business is your business.” She added that she has a whole new life planned for her and her son, Kevin Jr., 18, when she leaves the sober home she’s been staying in for addiction.

Meanwhile, Kevin released a statement, expressing his regret for his “recent actions.” The producer, who’s been accused of infidelity for months, broke his silence about the divorce in a statement on April 16.