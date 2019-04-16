Chrissy Teigen Fires Back After Hater Calls Her ‘Chubby’: ‘You Are Not A Small Person’ Either

Chrissy Teigen unleashed an epic clapback after an internet troll called her ‘chubby’ and told her to ‘get to the gym’ during a lengthy Twitter rant on Monday, April 15.

Don’t mess with Chrissy Teigen! Especially when it comes to criticizing her body. The Lip Sync Battle host, 33, went HAM on a Twitter troll after the person called her “chubby” on Monday, April 15. “I hate to say this but…you are not a small person? also I don’t care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt,” she said. Interestingly, the heated Twitter feud happened on Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi’s Twitter page. After Nancy posted a picture of herself with Chrissy and Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, 40, on April 10 with the caption, “So thrilled to be introducing @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend at the House Democratic Issues Conference tonight!” a hater quickly pounced and criticized Chrissy’s body.

“Tiegen got fat,holly zhit,” the Twitter user wrote. And then, a few fans started defending Chrissy, but that only made the commenter want to go harder on Chrissy, as he later called the former model both “Fatty Tiegan [sic]” and “Chubby Tiegan [sic].” Then, after he said, “Tiegan [sic] likes to attack people, so i’m attacking her weight, chubby needs to get to the gym,” Chrissy responded and added Nancy to the conversation.

Chrissy also responded to one of her defenders and retorted, “I can guarantee he is not a handsome man. Lol.”

So thrilled to be introducing @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend at the House Democratic Issues Conference tonight! pic.twitter.com/8YnOW7iZPm — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 11, 2019

I hate to say this but…you are not a small person? also I don’t care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2019

Following the birth of her second child, son Miles, in May 2018, Chrissy has been pretty vocal about body positivity and being comfortable in her own skin. In March of this year, she was asked how she can eat like she does, and she tweeted, “I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles. He’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!”