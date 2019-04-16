Catelynn Lowell Gets New Tattoo To Honor Daughter Vaeda 7 Weeks After Baby’s Birth

Nearly two months after Catelynn Lowell welcomed baby Vaeda Luma into the world, the ‘Teen Mom’ celebrated her and Tyler Baltierra’s third daughter with a new tattoo!

Catelynn Lowell, 27 and Tyler Baltierra, 27, welcomed baby Vaeda Luma on Feb. 21, and over seven weeks later, she made the birth a permanent part of her body. The Teen Mom star shared a clip of her getting a tattoo on her foot to her Instagram on April 15. While Catelynn didn’t reveal what the new design was, it’s not hard to presume it’ll match the tattoo she got in 2015 in honor of her and Tyler’s other daughter, Novalee Reign (h/t E! News). Catelynn had Novalee’s footprint tattooed on the top of her foot, and now, it was “Vadea’s turn,” according to Catelynn.

While Catelynn said getting the tattoo was a painful experience (“Oh, it hurt, Grandma!!” she said in the comments), the Teen Mom has developed some thick skin over the years, especially when it comes to online haters. After Tyler shared a picture of Vaeda, fans accused her of cheating on him and said the newborn didn’t look anything like him. “Sorry baby I totally cheated and Vaeda’s not yours,” a sarcastic Catelynn wrote in the comments. While Catelynn was able to brush off the online hate easily, Tyler was hurt by some of the malicious remarks.

“The unnecessary mean and disturbing comments made about my beautiful wife, really just breaks my heart, to be honest,” he wrote on April 12, after trolls flooded an IG pic of his wife with rude comments. “It doesn’t make me angry. It literally just rips my heart to pieces. After 11 years of this brave woman vulnerably showing her struggles and the most painful moments, she will EVER experience in life, for the world to see, she does NOT DESERVE such cruelty!”

Tyler brought up how in 2017, the Teen Mom star contemplated suicide before entering rehab. He also mentioned how Catelynn fought to break the “cycle of dysfunctional abuse” she grew up in by putting her first child, Carly Davis, 9, up for adoption. “All I know is what I understand about her…that she is the most courageous, loving, & beautiful human being I have ever met.”

Catelynn might be getting another tattoo in the near future. Though she and Tyler just welcomed Vaeda nearly two months ago, the couple is already planning for a fourth child together. “We want more children. We really want to try for a boy, but we are going to wait until Vaeda is a little older – like six months to a year,” she said. Better book that tattoo appointment now!