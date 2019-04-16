Angelina Jolie May Never Get Married Again After ‘Challenging’ Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie officially dropped Pitt from her last name and sources are now saying that the ‘Maleficent’ star might want to remain single forever.

Brangelina had a good run. But sadly, in 2016, after two years of marriage and nearly twelve years together, Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 55, split. Since then, their divorce has been moving at a glacier’s pace. But this week, the former couple made major progress and both Angelina and Brad were declared legally single by the courts. And while the change in last name is “painful” for the stunning mom of six, a source close to her tells HollywooodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it’s helping her come to terms with the end of her marriage. “Angelina is living life in acceptance that things are over for good with Brad and that with her removing his last name, they are moving further away from each other, and she is OK with all of it,” our source says.

“Still, it makes her a bit sad as she realizes that this is the end of a very big and meaningful part of her life. She had a lot of love for Brad and thought she would always be a Pitt, so this has been a challenging time. The divorce and name change has been a challenging experience which has made her question whether or not she will ever get married or take on someone else’s name ever again,” our source continues. It’s hard to imagine a woman as beautiful as Angelina staying single, but so far Angelina has shown no signs of having any sort of love life since she and Brad ended their doomed love affair.

Instead, the humanitarian and Oscar winner has been spending tons of quality time with her six kids Maddox, 16, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivvienne, 10. And she’s been quietly getting back to work. With five films in post production, including a sequel to her Disney hit ‘Maleficent’, fans can prepare to see a lot more of Angelina in the coming months.