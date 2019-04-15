‘The Voice’: What You Need To Know About The Game-Changing Live Cross Battles Twist

‘The Voice’ is switching things up in season 16. The live cross battles will come into play during the April 15 episode. These new battles will be replacing the knockout rounds.

The Voice is implementing brand-new live cross battles in season 16. This major change in format will feature the coaches — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton — selecting artists from their team in real-time to compete live against artists from other teams. They’ll perform right then and there in an epic cross battle performance. But that’s not all, America’s vote will ultimately decide the winner of each cross battle and who earns a spot in the Top 24 live show.

The new live cross battles round will start out with the 32 artists remaining in the competition. Over the next two weeks of the competition, eight pairs of 16 artists will perform each Monday. During each cross battle, the two artists selected will perform an individual song. Their fate in the competition will be left in America’s hands. With these new cross battles coming into play and America deciding the winners, the coaches could enter the Top 24 live show with uneven teams. Each coach will have one save and one steal to use in the moment. However, they will only have 10 seconds to decide if they want to push their button to save or steal an artist.

During the Tuesday results shows, host Carson Daly will reveal the winner of each cross battle so 16 artists will advance to the next round with America’s vote. The live cross battles will begin April 15 and continue April 16, 22, and 23. The live cross battles are replacing the knockout rounds, which featured the coaches pairing up their remaining artists for another battle round. The contestants got to choose the songs they performed during the knockout rounds. The coaches chose the winner of the round, sending one singer home and the other headed to the playoffs. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.