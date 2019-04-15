Wendy Williams ‘Held Off’ Divorcing Kevin Because Of Their Son, But She Knows It’s ‘Healthier’ For Him

For the longest time, Wendy Williams hesitated serving Kevin Hunter with divorce papers, in fear of what the split would do to her son, Kevin Jr., 18. But, in the end, she realized staying with her husband wasn’t good for anyone involved.

Wendy Williams, 54, was ready for a divorce long before she filed “irreconcilable differences” on April 11, when she served Kevin Hunter, 46, with the documents. But, she tried to put on a brave face for their 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr. “Wendy’s biggest pain in all of this is having to put her son through a divorce, that was one of the reasons she held on for so long,” a source close to the talk show host tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “But he’s 18 now and he’s in college. — There’s a feeling that she can now focus on her own life because her son is good. She’s come to accept that it’s healthier in the long run for her son and, really, for everyone, if she and Kevin are no longer together,” the insider adds.

Wendy and Kevin’s marriage had been on the rocks for “six” months before she filed, as stated in the official divorce documents, which were obtained by HollywoodLife. Wendy also asked that the court “equitably” divide their assets and “establish the appropriate amount of child support.” A personal representative for the talk show host also told us at the time: “Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together. No additional comment will be provided at this time.”

As you may know, Kevin is an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show, which has been renewed through 2020. Despite their divorce, we learned that Wendy and Kevin will continue to work together on the show together. “Divorce is always hard and complicated, but in Wendy’s case it is a million times more complicated than most because Kevin is her manager and business partner, and her whole work life is intertwined,” the source says, adding that Wendy is taking things one day at a time.

Wendy and Kevin’s divorce came after nearly 22 years of marriage. The two wed on November 30, 1997. The split came after rumors swirled for months about Kevin’s alleged infidelity, although Wendy always denied the reports and stuck by him. However, toward the end, Wendy was photographed without her wedding ring on numerous occasions.

The divorce news also came after Wendy revealed that she’s been living away from Kevin and Kevin, in a sober house for addiction in Queens, NY. The host, who has a 24-hour sober coach, has been open about her past struggles with cocaine addiction.