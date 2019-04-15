Tristan Thompson ‘Missing’ Khloe Kardashian More Than Ever After Reuniting At True’s B-Day Party

Tristan Thompson is now ‘desperate to fix everything’ after ‘seeing the family together’ at True’s birthday party. The NBA star was ‘like a puppy dog’ with Khloe Kardashian at the bash, according to an eyewitness.

True Thompson’s first birthday party, held on April 14, has pushed her dad Tristan Thompson, 28, to make amends. “Spending time with the family has Tristan missing Khloe [Kardashian], True and how things used to be when they were a happy family,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “After seeing the family together, he has major regrets about how he treated Khloe and he feels horrible about betraying the mother of his daughter. He is desperate to fix everything so he can have his family back together.” But the Cleveland Cavaliers player “fears it may be too late” because “while Khloe was just nice to him, she would not let him spend the night,” and so “it seems like it is over,” our source added.

At the extravagant party, we heard that Tristan wouldn’t leave his ex’s side — even though there was plenty of room to wander around on Khloe’s Calabasas estate. “Tristan was like a puppy dog with Khloe, following her and True around and being super attentive, telling her how good she looked and all that,” an eyewitness at the party EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was a little sad because it was so obvious he wanted be close with Khloe, to pretend like nothing had changed.” However, things have certainly “changed” for Khloe, 34, after her former family friend Jordyn Woods, 21, claimed that Tristan kissed her on the lips on Feb. 17. “Khloe’s wall was up hard. She wanted him there for True, not for her. She was very nice and very polite but you could see her walls are way up towards him, she has not forgiven him, and no one blames her for that,” the eyewitness pointed out.

However, Tristan couldn’t help but admire his ex, according to the eyewitness. “Khloe looked incredible, maybe the best she’s ever looked. She was all bronzed and glowing with long platinum hair,” our eyewitness continued. “Her dress was cut perfectly, her curves were the star of the party. She’s complained about breastfeeding ruining her boobs in the past but her cleavage looked incredible. Tristan kept checking her out, her revenge body was clearly diving him crazy.”

In the clip above, you can see Khloe remain cordial to her ex. The Good American co-founder kept her cool and smiled for the camera as Tristan stood besides her, although Khloe didn’t pay him much attention in the video.