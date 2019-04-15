Leah Messer & Jason Jordan: Why Friends Feel The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Have Split For Good

Leah Messer & Jason Jordan’s friends ‘would be shocked’ if they got back together, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Leah Messer, 26, and Jason Jordan, 40, are most likely done for a good following their recent split — at least that’s what those in their social circle think. A source close to the former couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Leah thought their relationship wasn’t healthy. “Friends would be shocked if Jason and Leah got back together, but who knows what the future actually holds,” our source told us. “Jason was always insecure when with Leah, so much so that he wouldn’t allow her to text Jeremy without being included on the texts, something that bothered Leah tremendously.”

“Leah realized her relationship with Jason just wasn’t healthy and is taking a break from dating and just focusing on herself and her kids,” our source added. “She’s very busy.” We reported earlier how after Leah’s other ex Jeremy Calvert, 30, popped up on her Instagram, fans speculated that they might have gotten together.

On top of that, Leah had to publicly deny rumors that she had cheated on Jason with Jeremy, after a fan claimed that Jason had been telling people as much. Leah wrote in response, “This doesn’t surprise me… Tag me where you saw this. TRUST ME: Jason doesn’t want me to go on record and set things straight. So the best thing he can do is keep his SMALL talk attention seeking behavior to himself! IF HE CAN… For goodness sake, [Jeremy] and I couldn’t even talk outside of a group text thread.”

“Leah never cheated on Jason at all so it’s a non-issue,” our source went on to say. “They broke up two months ago. Leah is still really good friends with Jeremy, which Jason knows. Leah finds it laughable that a picture could generate so much attention for a non-issue. They always hangout and will continue to do so as that’s what friends do.”