‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Pays Zero Attention To David Eason’s Disses Against Jeremy Calvert

Leah Messer ‘really couldn’t care less’ about her ex Jeremy Calvert & David Eason’s feud.

It’s no secret to Teen Mom 2 fans that Leah Messer‘s ex Jeremy Calvert severely clapped back at Jenelle Evans‘ husband David Eason, but Leah, who recently denied cheating with Jeremy before splitting with most recent ex Jason Jordan, is not getting involved. A source close to Leah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has not been in communication with either Jenelle or David. “Leah hasn’t been paying attention at all to the feud brewing on social media between Jeremy and David Eason, so she really couldn’t care less,” our source told us. “She doesn’t talk to Jenelle or David, so she doesn’t take it as anything.”

While Jeremy and David have butted heads in the past, their recent feud started on Apr. 6, when Jeremy captioned a photo of his suit he’d be wearing to the Teen Mom 2 reunion in New York, writing, “Reunion ready, when your ex wife picks out your outfit….” David replied in the comments, “Well ya look like a b***h so there ya go.”

Some people might ignore this shade. But not Jeremy, who went nuclear with his response: “Dear dumb f**k, I wish people told parents back in the day not to do drugs while pregnant, maybe then kids wouldn’t have turned out so f**king stupid like you,” Jeremy wrote. “And sorry to say but your parents have to be related for you to come out so f**king stupid. And p.s. keep f**king with me and I’ll fly my ass to NC [North Carolina] and I’ll show you what kind of b***h I am pretty boy. I’ll b***h slap your stupid f**king ass…. you non working piece of sh**. F**k you and f**k your wife and jesus any left over money needs to go to a vaginal surgeon.”