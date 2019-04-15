‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Feeling ‘Ecstatic’ After Being Released From Jail

Ryan Edwards was released from a Tennessee jail on April 15, after serving 3 months behind bars for theft of services. HollywoodLife has learned that he is home with his wife, Mackenzie and their 6-month-old son, Jagger.

Ryan Edwards is a free man. The Teen Mom OG alum, 31, was released from Hamilton County Jail in Tennessee on Monday morning, the public relations manager for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms to People. Ryan had been behind bars since January 23, after he was charged with theft of services of under $1000. He was initially sentenced to serve time until November, however, a judge shortened his time, sources at the Hamilton County Jail tell TMZ.

Now, Ryan is excited to get back to his life with wife, Mackenzie Standifer and their family. “Ryan is ecstatic right now. The past three months have been excruciating,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “All he wanted was to be home with his wife and family. It killed him that he wasn’t able to bond with his son [Jagger, 6 months].”

The source goes on to admit that Ryan was beginning to lose hope that he’d be released, after his January 28th court appearance, in which his sentence was extended through mid-April. Five days after his arrest, the Clerk of Court for Red Bank in Tennessee confirmed to HollywoodLife that, “yes, the Ryan Edwards case has been continued to April 15, 2019.” The Clerk of Court added that Ryan would remain behind bars until then.

“He was so scared that somehow they would decide to keep him locked up and he’d miss his son’s whole first year,” the insider adds. “But, as of today, that fear is gone and he’s a free man. He’s back home with Mackenzie and the kids and his parents, and they’re all overjoyed to have him back. Ryan’s family are all hopeful that this is the beginning of a new chapter for him. The hope is that this will have been like a reset for him. Everyone’s praying he won’t taking this for granted.”

Ryan’s latest legal troubles began when he allegedly walked out of a Chattanooga bar without paying a $36 tab in December of 2018, TMZ reports, citing court documents from the incident. The MTV star allegedly racked up the bill in alcoholic beverages. According to the legal documents, when Ryan failed to pay his bar tab, the bartender phoned police, which led to his arrest. The docs also stated that the bartender recognized Ryan’s face from previous photos in their Criminal Justice Portal, which helped police track him down. His previous mugshot was from prior offenses, including drug possession and a probation violation.

Ryan was also booked on a previous heroin possession charge stemming from an outstanding warrant (in 2017). HollywoodLife obtained police documents from his Simple Possession case, which included the following narrative: “A search of the vehicle located approximately fourteen hypodermic needles, one of which was loaded with heroin. I located a small plastic baggy of a dark substance tied in the center console. I asked Edwards what it was and he replied, ‘It’s heroin and I have a problem.’ Two silver spoons with residue on them were also located. A small black scale was located in the same black back pack. The heroin was weighed and found to be 1.8 grams.”

Ryan’s son, Jagger, who he shares with wife, Mackenzie, was born in October [2018] while he was in rehab. He also shares a son, Bentley with Teen Mom OG star, Maci Bookout.