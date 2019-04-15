Melania Trump: Winds Mess Up First Lady’s Usually Perfect Hair On Official Visit – See Pics

Donald Trump is not the only one whose hair hates the wind, as First Lady Melania Trump was rocking a frazzled, messy ‘do after the hair tousled her tresses.

Honestly, maybe Melania Trump, 48, should consider changing up her style because this messy ‘do looks good on her. Normally, the First Lady of the United States’ hair is prim, immaculate and without flaw. However, while traveling to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and Fort Bragg in North Carolina on April 15, the wind blustered and blew as if it were President Donald Trump, 72, on another one of this Twitter tirades. Melania’s hair was whipped back and forth that most of it ended up covering her eyes. Yet, she continued to manage like a pro, meeting military personnel in Maryland and North Carolina despite the messy hair.

Melania’s not the only one in her household to have suffered a wind-based “hair malfunction.” When Donald was climbing the stairs to Air Force One in February 2018, the wind blew his hair upwards and exposed a massive bald spot. The hair swung as if it were on a hinge, which was hard to watch but even harder to look away. The wind tortured Donald’s hair months later. While he was yet again boarding Air Force One, his bald spot was exposed by a particularly strong gust. While Donald incorrectly blurts that there was “no collusion” between his campaign and Russia (just ask his former campaign manager Paul Manafort about that), perhaps he should worry about “collusion” between his hair and his scalp?

“He takes his hair very seriously since we all know that he is very vain and with his ego damaged he is making sure that this will never happen again,” a Trump insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after this hair snafu. “It is without a doubt an issue that he keeps stressing on and he seems to be focusing more on it never happening again than actual pressing presidential matters.”

Melania’s hair-raising makeover comes after she threw some shade (via her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham) at Anna Wintour, 69, after the Vogue Editor-In-Chief hinted that she didn’t want to include the FLOTUS on the cover. “I think it’s very, very important to have a point of view, and we profile women in the magazine that we believe in … After the defeat of Secretary Clinton in 2016 (in particular), we believe that women should have a leadership position and we intend to support them,” Anna said after addressing that many of the political figures profiled in the magazine are Democrats.

Melana’s spokeswoman responded by saying Melania’s “role as First Lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover.”