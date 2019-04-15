Lindsay Ell Raves Over Playing With BFFs Maren Morris, RaeLynn & Cassadee Pope At Tortuga: ‘I Feel So Lucky’

Lindsay Ell just played Tortuga Music Festival with her besties & talked to HollywoodLife all about it!

Lindsay Ell has been in New Zealand, Australia, Tokyo, Las Vegas, and then, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to bring her fans her sick guitar skills and beautiful music. At the same time, she was also to stand on the side of the stage to watch her Nashville ladies and BFFs Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn all perform at the Tortuga Music Festival, as well! “I feel so lucky that I actually get to play festivals like this with my friends. Brian O’Connell, bless his heart, he knows that we’re all friends and so yeah, Maren and Rae and Cass and I are all getting to hang out!” Lindsay exclaimed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival. “We feel like we’re just hanging out in Nashville. So yeah, we’re really excited about it!”

Lindsay, who is currently working on new music, added that when the girls are all in Nashville together, they typically keep things low-key. “We normally just chill at somebody’s house. We are always going and zigzagging around the world, that sometimes when we’re home, the best thing to do is just stay in.” I feel like we could maybe catch them at a karaoke bar every now and then? Just after bringing fans to their feet at the Tortuga Music Festival, Lindsay was announced as a performer on Brantley Gilbert’s upcoming Not Like Us tour. The pair released a duet titled “What Happens In A Small Town,” that has found huge success on the charts.

“We’re working this song right now and we’re so excited we just hit Top 25, but right after, I’ll be releasing new music,” Lindsay confirmed to HL at the ACM Awards. “I’m in the studio recording as we speak and I can’t wait for you guys to hear it.” We can’t wait to hear her it, either!

Lindsay, along with her Nashville gal group, performed at the Nissan-sponsored Tortuga Music Festival, which benefits the Rock The Ocean Foundation on April 13. At the three-day festival on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Nissan excitedly revealed their new 2020 Versa to fans, with the help of a surprise performance from Kane Brown!