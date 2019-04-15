Lala Kent Addresses Rumor That She’s Quitting ‘Vanderpump Rules’ & Reveals When She’ll Get Pregnant

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent stopped by ‘The Jenny McCarthy Show’ to dish on reports she’s leaving the Bravo series and when she’s planning on starting a family with her fiancé.

Lala Kent, 28, visited SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show on April 15 and addressed rumors she’s leaving Vanderpump Rules. The reality TV star also revealed when she plans to start a family with her fiancé Randall Emmett, 48. Lala relieved fans when she shut down reports that she’s quitting the hit Bravo series. “I don’t even know where that came from because Vanderpump is responsible for a lot of doors that have been opened for me,” Lala explained. “I’m so grateful for that show, and I don’t have any plans to leave.” Host Jenny McCarthy, 46, confirmed, “You don’t?” and Lala conceded, “No.” Jenny added, “I hope not because I don’t think there would be a – well, I think there might be a Vanderpump, but I really do enjoy you on the show.” The SUR hostess replied, “Thank you so much. I enjoy doing it.”

But Jenny wasn’t done peppering Lala with questions. “What about babies for you down the road? Do you see yourself as a mom?” she asked her. “Yes. That’s all I want in my whole life is to be a mama,” Lala replied, later adding, “Yeah. That’s like – I’m meant to be a mom for sure.” Jenny pushed for more and asked how far after their wedding might Lala and Randall start trying for children. “We originally said two years after we get married, but Rand told me that we can start like right after we get married,” Lala gushed.

As for when they plan to get married, Lala confessed that she and Randall “have no idea.” “I’m hoping by the end of this month we’ll have a date,” she said. But, when Jenny asked if the couple plan to televise their wedding, despite Lala’s personal life being displayed on the smash hit show, she admitted that is a definite no-no. “I kind of just want it to be for us, which is so crazy because I’m so open with the rest of my life,” she told the radio host. “But my wedding needs to be just for me – and my guests.” Jenny wasn’t satisfied as she questioned Lala: “So even if someone came to you and said, ‘Here’s a million dollars?'” Lala burst into laughter and confessed, “Oh, televise the s**t out of my wedding!”

It was reported that Lala was thinking about quitting VPR after taking to her Instagram stories on Mar. 17 and revealing to fans that she is an alcoholic. Lala stopped drinking and wanted to quit the show because she didn’t want the “same things in life,” according to Radar Online. Fans may remember Lala’s initial departure from the show in 2017 before pleading with Lisa Vanderpump to rehire at the popular Los Angeles restaurant and secure her role in the series once again. Since returning in 2018, Lala announced her engagement to the Hollywood producer after he proposed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Sept. 2 that year. The pair began dating in 2016 but waited to take their relationship public until Randall’s divorce from actress Ambyr Childers was finalized in December 2017.

