Kylie & Kris Jenner Went Live On Instagram While ‘Drinking’ & Fans Can’t Stop Laughing

Kylie and Kris Jenner took a field trip to look at turkeys, but Kylie whispered a hilarious confession amid all the gobbles. It’s safe to say all those pregnancy rumors were just that — rumors.

Kylie Jenner, 21, and her momager Kris Jenner, 63, visited an animal farm on April 15, but they weren’t just looking at the turkeys. Kylie had a confession to make to her 131 million followers in an Instagram Live session: “We’re drinking.” Although no spirits were in sight, the ladies certainly appeared in good spirits as they giggled, smiled wide and cooed at the turkeys. At one point, Kylie flipped her iPhone’s camera to direct the attention to her and Kris’ faces. “Why did you do that? You’re a crazy girl,” Kris teased, but she didn’t shy away from the camera! They weren’t alone, however, as Kylie screamed out Khloe Kardashian’s name later.

Fans couldn’t stop posting laughing emojis after watching the boozy mother-daughter outing. “LMAOAOAOO😂😂😂😂,” one person commented underneath @dashuniverse’s post, while another fan added, “i watched this 17 times.” A third fan simply opted for the elevated laughing emoji — “🤣🤣” — while a fourth fan asked, “When was this😂?” Although the turkey field trip was filmed on Monday, it’s unclear where exactly the KarJenner ladies are. On that same day, Kylie filmed videos of herself riding in her red Ferrari, and later showed off her abs and long black extensions in a room with rustic wood walls, as seen in another Instagram Story video.

Kylie’s fun afternoon of “drinking” also debunks pregnancy rumors that have been swirling since February of 2019. Fans speculated whether or not the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics was expecting a sibling for Stormi Webster, 1, after Kylie held her stomach in a photo shared on March 20. The billionaire also had fans guessing when she shared a cuddly photo with boyfriend Travis Scott, 27, on Feb. 2 and captioned it, “Baby #2?” Given Kylie’s amazing mothering skills, she wouldn’t be sipping on spiked beverages if she had another child on the way!

It’s a surprise to hear Kylie admit to drinking, as she is rarely seen with alcohol. The makeup mogul revealed that she “never had a drink before” after turning 20 years old in Aug. 2017, during an on-air interview with Buzzfeed.