Kim Kardashian Confirms Fragrance Collaboration With Kylie Jenner In Sexy New Sister Spooning Pic

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner are releasing a fragrance that will ‘offer notes of red lotus blossoms, liquid amber & peony.’

The Starks of Game of Thrones aren’t the only family members forging alliances these days. Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kylie Jenner, 21, will officially be working on a joint fragrance collaboration. According to Kim’s Instagram post, which featured a picture of the two sisters spooning in green and purple bodysuits, they’ll be releasing three “colorful bottles in nude, pink and red” on KKW Fragrance‘s website at noon on Apr. 26. Kim added, “These lip-shaped fragrances offer notes of red lotus blossoms, liquid amber and peony.”

Recently, Kim recently defended her newly announced goal of taking the bar exam by 2022. “Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law,” Kim wrote in a message she shared on Instagram. “For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane.’ I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am.”

Meanwhile, after Kim landed on the cover of Vogue for the second time in five years, Kylie was proud of her sister. “While the sisters are sometimes competitive with each other, Kylie[Jenner] has a billion reasons not to be jealous of her big sister Kim[Kardashian]‘s new Vogue cover,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie thinks Kim looks amazing and that her new Vogue cover was hard-earned and well-deserved.”

“Kylie is also pleased with her own successes and not at all envious of Kim on this one,” our source added. “Instead, Kylie is happy for her big sister and aspires to be on her own cover one day too.”