Kim Kardashian Fires Back At Critics Who Told Her To Stay In Her Lane Rather Than Study Law

Kim Kardashian is defending her decision to study law after people rushed to criticize her plans to take the bar exam in 2022. The reality TV star penned an inspirational message while clapping back.

Kim Kardashian, 38, is hitting back at people who said that, rather than study law, she should stay in her lane. The reality TV star – who revealed in the May issue of Vogue that she is training to become a lawyer – took to Instagram on April 15 with a powerful message for her haters. The mom-of-three shared a picture of herself studying with her mentor attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, using her photo caption as an opportunity to defend her decision.

“Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law,” Kim wrote. “For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane.’ I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am.”

Kim specifically addressed the route she is taking towards becoming a lawyer. In the Vogue interview – which was published online on April 10 – it was revealed that, because she didn’t finish college, she is taking an apprenticeship with two San Francisco-based lawyers, Jackson and Erin. California is one of four states that allows people to study law this way. “The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s [sic] state allows it,” wrote Kim, whose late father, Robert Kardashian, was an attorney. “It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in ‘reading the law’, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers.”

Kim also took objection to people accusing her of taking the “easy way out.” The reality TV star and beauty mogul has three kids – North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, who is 15-months-old. She and her husband Kanye West, 41, are expecting their fourth child via a surrogate this year. Kim noted that studying law, while juggling a career and motherhood is no walk in the park. “For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not,” she wrote. “My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine.” She added, “It’s never too late to follow your dreams.”

Kim went on to thank the people who have believed in her including CNN host, lawyer and activist Van Jones, 50, with whom she has been working towards criminal justice reform. She signed off with, “This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck.”