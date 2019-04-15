Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Not Getting Back Together But Vow To ‘Coexist’ For True

Khloe Kardashian are nailing this co-parenting thing. Despite their issues, they’re ‘coexisting’ for the sake of baby True, we’ve learned exclusively.

They may not want to, but Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are playing nice. Despite the horrible tension between the exes after his alleged infidelity, Khloe and Tristan have vowed to do whatever they can to hide those feelings from their darling daughter, True Thompson. They even had a game plan in place to make sure baby True’s first birthday party on April 14 went as seamlessly as possible. It’s all about communication, really. They simply talked before the party began to make sure “there was no awkwardness,” a source close to Tristan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Khloe still harbors ill feelings towards Tristan for all he did, but they are both adult enough to know that this is what they have to do when it comes to [parenting] True.”

In case it wasn’t clear, Khloe and Tristan will “never [date] again,” the source stressed. They “will coexist when it’s for the benefit of True” but that’s going to be the extent of their relationship: co-parents. They’re doing it pretty well, considering how delicate their situation is. Tristan shattered Khloe’s heart publicly. She has always said, though, that she will never stand in the way of Tristan’s relationship with their daughter, no matter how she personally feels about them. They really exemplified that when she invited Tristan to True’s first birthday party. They kept to themselves, mostly, and Tristan got to hold True while everyone sang happy birthday to her.

“They didn’t want it to be made all about them and take away from the special day at hand,” the source explained. “They want to make it to be a good thing for when True sees her parents together. They can deal with their other issues behind closed doors; they never want to make a scene when it comes to being in the same room with their child.” HollywoodLife reached out to Khloe and Tristan’s reps for comment on this story.