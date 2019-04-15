JWoww Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Her Male Pal With Funny Message: ‘We Have The Same Taste In Men’

JWoww got her fans’ attention when she shared a photo of a super hunky friend as her Man Crush Monday. But she quickly made it clear that he isn’t her new love interest.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley got fans pulses racing by showing off an Instagram selfie of hunky pal Jarret Julis and declared him her Man Crush Monday on April 15. The reality star — who is in the process of divorcing Roger Mathews — reposted a shirtless selfie the Miami resident took in a bathroom mirror and clarified in the caption that he’s NOT the mystery man she’s reportedly dating. “#MCM goes to @jarrjulis. People are speculating that we are dating….” she began the caption adding, “I mean… I do love u and your tan muscles…I think we would look so hot together… but the problem is, we have the same taste in men, so it could never work Sorry guys 🤷🏽‍♀️ #hecutetho.” Womp womp!

The 33-year-old also included two photos to scroll through, with one showing her alongside Jarret at a restaurant and they do look really good together. In another pic the mother of two is wearing a super sexy plunging black dress alongside Jarret and another man. Her Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro loved the post, each leaving laughing emojis in the comments.

“This caption was an emotional roller coaster 😂😂,” one of the MTV star’s fans wrote in the comments while another added “It’s always the hot ass mf’s who are gay, taken or in jail or some sh*t girl.” One person told JWoww, “This post should have come with a warning, I choked on my coffee I laughed so hard 🤣🤣🤣.” A woman named Adrienne wrote “🤣 I work with his mom and just showed this to her! We got a good laugh!”

While JWoww isn’t dating Jarret, she hinted to fans that she has a new man in her life. Five hours after her post about her hot male pal, she shared a video sitting in a car alongside a man with a buff chest but didn’t show his face. He had his hand placed lovingly on JWoww’s arm and in the vid she’s seen gazing lovingly at the man. “Face hurts from smiling,” she wrote in the caption. Snooki immediately commented “You deserve all the happiness in the world my love 🔥🔥” and Mike Sorrentino‘s wife Lauren seemed to be congratulating her on a new romance by writing “Yasss Queen 🙌🏼♥️ love you! 😘”