Jordyn Woods Has Discovered Who Her Real Friends Are After Rift With Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods has treated her falling out with Kylie Jenner as a ‘giant learning experience,’ a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Jordyn Woods, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 21, still have not reconciled, but the drama between the two following the Tristan Thompson scandal has been an eye-opening experience for Jordyn. A source close to Jordyn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the schism between her and Kylie has been a litmus test of who her real ride-or-die friends are. “This situation has truly shown her who her real friends are,” our source told us. “This whole thing has been a giant learning experience for her.”

“Jordyn Woods is still shaken up over the loss of her friendship with Kylie and scandal involving Tristan Thompson,” our source added. “She is still very much trying to keep to herself even though she’s slowly starting to come out a bit more. Jordyn knows it’s important because now she’s all on her own and needs to be out there, but she’s being as closed off and private as possible.”

In fact, Jordyn is hesitant to place her trust in anyone. “She doesn’t trust a lot of people, that much is clear,” our source went on to say. “When out, she really is just keeping to herself and doing her own thing. Jordyn wants to be out because she knows she has products to promote and needs to be social and isn’t wanting to just sit at home and sulk, but she’s trying to do it by keeping to herself as much as possible.”

We reported earlier how Jordyn had an unexpected, but inevitable, run-in with a KarJenner at Coachella. While attending a festival party with Jaden Smith on Apr. 13, Kendall Jenner walked in with Hailey Baldwin, and Jordyn left pretty soon after that. “The girls [Kendall and Hailey] ended up being sat at the cabana next to them having fun,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife. “Neither party attempted to speak to the other nor pay any attention to what the other was doing, and Jaden had left the cabana to wander around the party, but it was obvious that Jordyn felt uncomfortable and left within five minutes of the girls arriving.”