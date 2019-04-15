Excl Details
Hailey Baldwin Launching Bieber Beauty Line After Getting Inspired By Kylie’s ‘Makeup Empire’

Hailey Baldwin is reportedly gearing up to start a beauty line called Bieber Beauty after registering to trademark the name, and it’s because she was inspired by pal Kylie Jenner’s billion dollar business.

Look out, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin may be the next beauty business queen! The 22-year-old wife of Justin Bieber, 25, and her company officially filed trademark paperwork for the name “Bieber Beauty”, according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, so it looks like she’s following in Kylie’s footsteps and starting her own beauty line! The news is not too surprising considering the blonde model was apparently inspired by 21-year-old Kylie’s brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and the fact that she was able to make it a billion dollar business.

Hailey is inspired by Kylie’s billion dollar makeup empire and so she is preparing to create her own line of Hailey Bieber makeup too,” a source close to Hailey EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Lip kits, eyeshadow palettes, blushes, bronzers, Hailey is excited about creating all of it. She loves beauty, has been modeling for years, and feels her experience with cosmetics makes this an easy, fun business for her to get into. Hailey has seen how successful Kylie has become in her beauty empire and Hailey feels this is something she could do really well in too. She is already doing her research and talking to her business team about how to become the next beauty mogul billionaire just like Kylie.”

In addition to taking on Kylie’s idea of a beauty business, Hailey has also seemed to be preparing to start her own clothing line. In Oct., she registered the name “Hailey Bieber” in relation to the clothing brand and although she hasn’t mentioned any details about either endeavor yet, we think it’s safe to say she has a lot of good things in store for her fans and for fans of her popular husband!