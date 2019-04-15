Blake Shelton Already Planning Gwen Stefani’s 50th Birthday Party: He Wants To ‘Knock Her Socks Off’

Gwen Stefani doesn’t turn the big 5-0 for another six months but that doesn’t mean her man hasn’t started plotting to throw her the biggest party ever to celebrate.

Blake Shelton, 42, is already planning his girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s 50th birthday, six months before the big day. The No Doubt singer doesn’t hit that milestone until Oct. 3, but a source close to the country star tells us that he’s started brainstorming how he’s going to help her to celebrate. “We are still about six months away from Gwen’s 50th birthday but that hasn’t gotten by Blake one bit and he is looking to put together the biggest party ever for her big day,” the insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The source is also sharing some of the details, thus far. “It’s likely going to be in various locations with the main party taking place in Vegas since she will be in the city to start her residency again a few days after her birthday,” the person claims. “The day of her actual birthday is a Thursday so Blake is looking to make a whole weekend thereafter filled with festivities for her to celebrate her and have her closest family and friends near.”

If fans are hoping and praying that The Voice coach will pop the question to his girlfriend of three years that weekend, our source says think again. “And as a side note, people shouldn’t get excited that he is going to propose to her during that,” the insider says, “He would like to have that be separate once that finally happens. But the planning has started because Blake plans to knock her socks off.”

As Gwen and Blake’s fans know, they’ve been an item since 2015 when the “Hollaback Girl” singer first stepped in as a coach on the hit NBC show. Even though they’re not shy about sharing their love on social media, the country star hasn’t put ring on the mom-of-three’s finger. Instead they seem to be happy blending their families, including Gwen’s three boys with her rocker ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5. HollywoodLife reached out to Blake’s rep for comment but we’ve yet to receive a response.