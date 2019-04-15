Felicity Huffman Postponing All Work — Feels Horrible Co-Workers Hurt By Her Scandal

With William H. Macy by her side, an ‘embarrassed’ Felicity Huffman is laying low due to the college admissions cheating scandal, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned she hates how this drama is costing other people work.

After pleading guilty to her role in “Operation Varsity Blues,” it seems Felicity Huffman, 56, wants to crawl under a rock and hide forever. The problem is, the Dangerous Housewives actress had a project in the can when this college admissions scandal broke, and the drama has pushed back its release date. “Felicity is worried about her family, and right now, her career is the furthest thing from her mind,” a source close to the actress shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Felicity feels absolutely horrible, embarrassed and contrite over this entire situation.” The insider also says that Felicity is “hunkered down right now and has been for the last 5 weeks. She’s only left the house a handful of times.”

Don’t expect to see Felicity anytime soon – especially on the set of a new project. “Felicity has instructed her team to not book any projects right now so that she can focus on her case,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “Her Netflix project [Otherhood] was supposed to launch now, and it has been pushed because of this.” While Felicity has no problem with putting her career on hold, the insider says she “feels horrible for everyone who’s been affected because of her mistakes.”

Felicity has since apologized to those who were depending on the work “and aren’t getting it because of her,” the source says. While Felicity continues this quote-unquote “apology tour” while not leaving her home, her husband, William H. Macy, 69, is sticking by her side. “Despite everything going on, Bill has been nothing but supportive of her right now. They, as a couple, are doing fine. Bill adores Felicity despite all of this. They’re standing strong together.”

Otherhood, a Netflix comedy about three mothers (Felicity, Angela Bassett, and Patricia Arquette) who move from the suburbs so they can reconnect with their sons and they realize it’s not just their boys’ lives that are in dire need of a change. It was initially set to debut on April 26, but with Felicity pleading guilty in the college bribing scheme in which she was accused of paying $15k to raise her daughter’s SAT score. Now, Otherhood is scheduled for an August 2 debut, according to Deadline. Felicity also stars as a prosecutor in Ava DuVernay’s Central Park Five miniseries, When They See Us, which is due for May 31.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done,” Felicity said when pleading guilty on April 8. “I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.” On April 15, Lori Loughlin, 54, pleaded not guilty to allegations she paid half a million dollars to get her children into USC.